Earlier in the week we published our latest SB Nation Reacts survey to readers, asking them Which will be more important to the Detroit Lions in 2024: Success in free agency - or - success in the NFL Draft?

The results from that survey are in, and Lions fans are split close to even. There was a slight edge going toward the NFL Draft as the best way to help propel the team to success in 2024, but the difference was marginal.

I can see an argument for both sides of this answer. Traditional logic suggests free agency is the quickest way to find immediate success, but when we look at how the Lions got to this point in their organizational build, they have leaned heavily on their NFL draft picks.

Let’s take a look at a few other explanations from some of Pride of Detroit’s readers from the comment section of the original article. Note: some responses are lightly edited for ease of reading.

Defend The Den : “I went with FA. There are several Lions starters from last year that Holmes will want to re-sign and I’m sure a few starter holes will be filled with new FAs as well. The draft is almost always more important for future growth, but the FAs ought to have more impact next season.”

: “I went with FA. There are several Lions starters from last year that Holmes will want to re-sign and I’m sure a few starter holes will be filled with new FAs as well. The draft is almost always more important for future growth, but the FAs ought to have more impact next season.” MaizeAndBlueWahoo : “The draft was obviously more important to the Lions’ success in 2023, so I voted the same for 2024. Anyone who thinks pick #29 is not high enough to make an impact should take another look at where Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch were drafted.”

: “The draft was obviously more important to the Lions’ success in 2023, so I voted the same for 2024. Anyone who thinks pick #29 is not high enough to make an impact should take another look at where Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch were drafted.” Steve52: “I voted Free Agency, but the way Holmes hits on draft picks, who knows?”

