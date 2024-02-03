Saturday open thread: Are you planning on watching the Pro Bowl and/or Senior Bowl this weekend?

If you’re a sicko like me, you might be using this week off of playoff football to watch... more football. It’s Senior Bowl and Pro Bowl weekend, which means you can still get your fix as you wait for the Super Bowl next week.

The Senior Bowl is a great opportunity to familiarize yourself with some of the top prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. You can also look out for news on the Detroit Lions’ most recent hire, Terrell Williams, who will serve as their run game coordinator/DL coach and happens to be in Mobile to coach the American Team for the Senior Bowl.

On Sunday, NFL players will participate in more Pro Bowl activities, and the Lions will have Penei Sewell, Aidan Hutchinson, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Sam LaPorta all participating in various events.

Here are the times for each event:

Senior Bowl - Saturday - 1 p.m. EST on NFL Network

Pro Bowl - Sunday - 3-6 p.m. EST on ESPN/ABC

Today’s Question of the Day is...

Are you planning on watching the Pro Bowl and/or Senior Bowl this weekend?

My answer: I will be trying to catch as much as I can of the Senior Bowl today, and then probably just check the highlights for the Pro Bowl activities on Sunday.

As an NFL Draft junkie, Senior Bowl week has always been a fun one for me. The Lions might not have the kind of draft capital they’ve had the past few years, but they will have four picks to work with in the top 100.

Your turn.