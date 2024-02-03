Detroit Lions approval poll: Coach Dan Campbell (February 2024)

It’s been a while since we’ve checked in on our (supposed-to-be) monthly approval polls on the state of the Detroit Lions. While we have weekly surveys on the future of the franchise, we haven’t polled fans on the approval of the people in charge since the beginning of October.

Safe to say, a lot has happened since then. The Lions went on to tie a franchise record with 12 wins in a season, they won their first division title in 30 years, and walked away with playoff victories for the first time in 32 years. In short, it was a historic season we won’t likely ever forget.

When it comes to coach Dan Campbell, the impact he’s made on the team’s culture is impossible to ignore. The players have full buy-in, are free to be themselves both in front of the media and otherwise, and they’re going to give it their all every single Sunday (or Monday or Thursday or Saturday). Campbell’s charismatic self has been at the front of the team’s success, and his players absolutely adore him. As a result, he’s already been named NFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards, and Coach of the Year in a poll of his peers.

But not everyone is completely thrilled with what Campbell has done, particularly when it comes to how the season ended. The Lions blew a 17-point halftime lead in the NFC Championship Game, and the turning point in that game seemed to be when Campbell opted to go for it on fourth-and-2 instead of attempting a 46-yard field goal. A dropped pass made that decision look bad, but some thought Campbell crossed a line in the next quarter when he again passed up a long FG attempt—that would have tied the game, if made—for another fourth-down attempt that failed. Others thought his late-game time management ruined Detroit’s chances at a last-minute comeback.

Campbell’s aggression has been a hot topic all season, with some believing it also cost Detroit the game in Dallas. Any time a coach makes on-field decisions that go against the norm, it’s going to ruffle some feathers, especially when it happens on a stage as big as conference championship weekend.

Before we hear from you all, here’s a look at Campbell’s approval rating throughout his first three years on the job.

January 2021: 78 percent approval

July 2021: 97 percent approval

October 2021: 95 percent approval

November 2021: 88 percent approval

December 2021: 98 percent approval

January 2022: 98 percent approval

September 2022: 98 percent approval

October 2022: 80 percent approval

November 2022: 94 percent approval

January 2023: 100 percent approval

October 2023: 100 percent approval

Now it’s time for your vote. Do you approve of the job Dan Campbell is doing as Lions head coach? Vote in the poll below, and scroll down to the comment section to explain your answer.