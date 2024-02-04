This is the first week without Detroit Lions football since their Week 9 bye back in early November. It’s just the second week without any sort of Lions football since August. It’s going to be a long offseason.

But given how the season ended, I think it’s fair to say that every Lions fan is eager to see this team compete in 2024 and excited for the endless possibilities that lie ahead. And while an entire offseason of free agency and the NFL Draft await to carry us through the next seven months, I’m not quite ready to talk about all of that. I still want to talk about this team, and what they can do on the field.

So today’s Question of the Day is:

Which Lions player are you most eager to see play in 2024?

My answer: There are so many young players on this roster who could take their game to the next level. Jameson Williams finally seems to have turned a corner and could have a big 2024 season. I’m eager to see how Jack Campbell attacks Year 2 to see if he can adopt a full-time starting role next season. Even a guy like Ifeatu Melifonwu, who was Detroit’s breakout star in the final half of the season, could take a big jump in only his second year as a starter.

But, believe it or not, my answer is Jahmyr Gibbs. I’ll admit I wasn’t a huge fan of the pick at the time for all of the reasons we don’t have to rehash today, but simply put: Gibbs was one of the best backs in football out of the bye week. From Week 10-18, Gibbs ranked:

Fifth in yards per carry (5.2)

11th in rushing yards (546)

t-first in rushing touchdowns (8)

And while we got to see Gibbs shine as a running back, I feel like the Lions only scratched the surface on his potential as a receiver. We heard Lions general manager Brad Holmes talk endlessly about how Gibbs was not just a running back but an “offensive weapon.” Yet Gibbs finished the season ranked 11th among running backs in receptions and 16th in receiving yards. He has the potential to be top-five in each of those categories next year, and with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson returning, you better believe he’ll find ways to get him in space.

Who are you looking forward to seeing in 2024? Scroll down to the comment section and let us know.