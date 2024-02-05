Detroit Lions will give Frank Ragnow time, room to consider future

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow raised some eyebrows last week during his final media session when talking about the offseason ahead.

“I need to find a way to get back to Frank and I don’t regret any of this at all, but it weighs on you,” Ragnow said. “And I’m just going to take some time and really figure everything out to make sure that I’m feeling good, not only for me the football player but for me to be the best husband and best father and everything with that as well.”

Some took this comment as a sign that the 27-year-old center is considering retirement. Ragnow has suffered a ton of injuries this year, including a toe injury that has now persisted for two full years, as well as injuries to his knee, back, and ankle. And while I didn’t exactly hear someone contemplating retirement when I watched the interview myself—you can watch it yourself here around the 4:55 mark—I can understand why some may be a bit concerned.

During his end-of-season press conference, general manager Brad Holmes was asked about Ragnow’s future. He refused to speculate. Instead, he just said they will give Ragnow all the time he needs.

“I have so much respect for him and for everything that he goes through and fights through that I’m just respectful of his time and his thoughts,” Holmes said. “And we’re not going to pressure him to do anything or make any moves. But the communication will be diligent. It’ll be thorough, it’ll be respectful.”

That won’t exactly put to bed any concerns about a potential retirement from Ragnow, but it does highlight the culture Detroit has right now. They legitimately want what is best for their player, even if it means replacing their All-Pro center.

Regardless of whether Ragnow is back or not, offensive line is likely to be a focus of Detroit’s upcoming offseason. Both starting guards—Jonah Jackson and Graham Glasgow—are set to become free agents, and while there is mutual interest in (at least) bringing Glasgow back, Holmes admitted the team needs to make sure that strength remains a strength.

“That’s what our team is, it’s our offensive line, us being able to protect the quarterback and run the football like we do,” Holmes said. That’s extremely important. And so, that’s definitely going to be one that – that’ll be an area that will not be overlooked. As good as it has been in the past, just those points that you’ve raised, it’s definitely going to be a point of emphasis still.”