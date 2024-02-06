On Monday, general manager Brad Holmes spoke with the Detroit Lions media and had a lot to say. According to the local media that was present in Allen Park, his introduction alone went over 10 minutes. He chose to focus on the process that got them to where they are today, and wanted everyone to know that “it’s only going to get better.”

Holmes also took the opportunity to take some shots at those in the room that doubted any of his decisions over the past three years. The 2023 draft class is one where Holmes received a ton of backlash, but is currently making a lot of media members and draft experts look foolish. But he also took some time to call out a couple of beat writers for wanting a quarterback instead of Penei Sewell, or criticized him for waiting until the fourth round to take a wide receiver back in 2021. Yes, Brad Holmes keeps his receipts.

Today’s Question of the Day is...

What did you think of Brad Holmes’ season wrap-up press conference?

My answer: Holmes was in his bag on Monday and I’m all for it. I liked the comments he made about being big on “accountability.” While most of that was directed at the media, it’s clear that he is big on being accountable himself. And while we’re on the topic of being accountable, I have to admit that I was among those that doubted the Lions’ first round picks in 2023. But I was wrong, and I am very happy to be proven wrong.

I also loved Holmes’ comments on making moves to “win in December, and not win headlines in May, June and July.” Coming from another GM, that might sound like bullshit, but coming from Holmes, you know it’s true and authentic.

There were a lot of takeaways from Holmes’ presser on Monday. Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.