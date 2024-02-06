The offseason hits hard after the playoffs. Suddenly, no more football. Suddenly, offseason. For the Detroit Lions, they’ve already scored a big win in the offseason in retaining the major players to their staff; now general manager Brad Holmes has laid out the plan for the months to come and cut a promo in the process.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re gearing for the offseason. We’re discussing the Lions keeping together their coordinators, a brewing war of words between Ben Johnson’s camp and the Washington Commanders, and the new hire of DL coach/running game coordinator Terrell Williams. Brad Holmes met with the media, took shots at a few of them, and sent some pointed messages about what’s to come for the future—the big takeaway of course being that the Lions know what they’re doing, even when they don’t make a move, which is a good sign they’re not going to bet the farm. We break down everything from that, and debate which points are probably fluff and what’s going to be genuine moving forward into March.

The season never ends for the PODcast, so stay subscribed as we bring you the same great audio content throughout the year, offseason and season and any season really. It’s always on.

Subscribe to the PODcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or iHeartRadio. Follow Pride Of Detroit on Twitch to get notified when we record the PODcast live and chat with us. Video replays are available on Twitch and YouTube.