The Detroit Lions just completed their most successful season in at least 30 years, and owner Sheila Hamp showed some gratitude in a letter sent to season ticket holders via email on Monday.

Much like general manager Brad Holmes—who called Lions fans “ the best fan base in the world” on Monday—Hamp was blown away by the support she saw from Lions fans in 2023. The season became defined by record-setting noise in Ford Field, and fans traveling to away games at unprecedented levels.

“To see the Honolulu Blue wave that swelled throughout the season and playoffs – specifically in San Francisco – was inspiring and humbling,” Hamp wrote. “I know our players felt it on the field, and I can tell you directly that I felt it! Every ‘Jared Goff’ and ‘Let’s Go Lions’ chant that echoed throughout Ford Field and visiting stadiums was amazing.

“Since I was a young girl, I have loved this team and have carried immense pride in being a Lions fan. Today, that pride is overflowing.”

In addition to showing gratitude for the fans, Hamp once again threw her full support behind general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell—as she’s done since making the hirings three years ago.

“When I stepped into this role three years ago, I had a vision for sustained success. The success of this season is what that vision looked like,” Hamp continued. “Now we must go about making late January football a constant in Detroit. With the help of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell, who we hand selected for this mission, the future for the Detroit Lions has never looked brighter. I said in January of ’21 that we had found the right people to lead this organization and I believe it even more today.”

You can read the entire letter below: