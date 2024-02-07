Wounds are still quite tender in Detroit, but the biggest game of the year doesn’t wait for anyone. The San Francisco 49ers face off with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in Super Bowl 58. It’s a repeat of the 2020 Super Bowl matchup, where the Chiefs beat the Niners by a score of 31-20. Who are you taking this year?

Question of the day: Which team are you rooting for in Super Bowl 58?

My answer: I’m going with the 49ers, for two reasons.

For starters, there’s the unspoken benefit of the Lions losing to the Super Bowl Champions instead of the runners up. It doesn’t change anything in the grand scheme of things, but I’ll take something to feel good about after the sting of the NFC Championship game.

The second is that I’m not a fan of Patrick Mahomes. For all my quarrels with the Niners, I’d rather see Mahomes fall than them, and it would be nice to see Kyle Shanahan finally get over his Super Bowl hump.

Regardless, this has to be one of the least interesting Super Bowls in recent memories. If it were able to end in a tie, I would root for that. But in the meantime, go Niners!

Who are you rooting for in Super Bowl 58? Vote below and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.