Wednesday we asked you who you want to win the Super Bowl, but today we focus on the head over the heart. The rematch between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs is not necessarily the one most people wanted to see (especially Detroit Lions fans), but there are absolutely some intriguing matchups from a football perspective.

Oddsmakers give a slight edge to the 49ers, likely due to some inconsistencies exhibited by the Chiefs all season long. Still, Kansas City has plenty of recent postseason success and has earned enough benefit of the doubt in games like these. This is truly anyone’s championship to win, which is always great as a football fan.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What is your bold prediction for the Super Bowl?

My answer: Speaking of football fans, some of the outside noise around the Chiefs this season has been...a little annoying. Like it or not, though, that will be a big headline on Sunday evening, and at the center of it all is Travis Kelce. The veteran’s production has dropped off a bit — due to age more than distraction — but this is the biggest stage.

With all of that in mind, I think Kelce finds the end zone multiple times in the Super Bowl. He also has eight total touchdowns this season (though three in the past two games), and I know Kansas City will not scheme plays based off storylines, but it just feels too fated to not happen. That is what I expect from Sunday.

Let’s hear your best bold predictions for the Super Bowl in the comment section below.