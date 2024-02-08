Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Detroit Lions fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

With the 2023 NFL season nearly in the books, over the next few weeks, we will be wrapping up our reviews of the Lions' highly successful year and turning the page to the 2024 offseason.

So far, we have reset the Lions roster with our positional breakdown/contract tracker, listed and ranked the pending free agents, and begun our individual free agent profile series. And with the NFL’s free agency period scheduled to start in just over a month, we decided to stick with that theme in this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey.

Which pending free agent do you most want the Lions to re-sign?

The Lions have 20 potential unrestricted free agents, six street free agents (eligible to sign with another team immediately), six restricted free agents, and six exclusive rights free agents.

While several of the pending free agents played big roles for the Lions this past season, the ones who could have the biggest impact on the Lions' 2024 season are the first six players I listed in my rankings article:

Graham Glasgow, right guard/center

Jonah Jackson, left guard

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, safety/nickelback

Josh Reynolds, wide receiver

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, linebacker, special teams All-Pro

Emmanuel Moseley, cornerback

In the poll below, choose which of those six you would most like to see return to Detroit this upcoming season and share your thoughts in the comments below, or, you can vote “other” and explain further in the comment section as well.

As always, the results of the poll will be announced later in the week, so while you wait, make sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.