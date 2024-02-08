2023 NFL Honors awards: How to watch, Detroit Lions nominees

On Thursday night, the NFL will present the 13th annual NFL Honors, the league’s annual award show, live from Las Vegas. These are the end-of-season awards that have become topics of large discussion, like MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc. Here’s a look at all of the awards that will be announced during the ceremony.
- Associated Press (AP) Most Valuable Player
- AP Comeback Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Player of the Year
- AP Defensive Player of the Year
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year
- AP Coach of the Year
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year
- Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
- Salute to Service Award (already announced for Patriots LS Joe Cardona)
- Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award
- Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year
- FedEX Air & Ground Players of the Year
After an extremely successful 2023 season, several Detroit Lions are up for awards. Here’s a full list (Lions players bolded):
AP Offensive Rookie of the Year:
- RB Jahmyr Gibbs
- TE Sam LaPorta
- WR Puka Nacua
- RB Bijan Robinson
- QB C.J. Stroud
AP Coach of the Year
- Lions’ Dan Campbell
- Ravens’ John Harbaugh
- Texans’ DeMeco Ryans
- 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan
- Browns’ Kevin Stefanski
Assistant Coach of the Year
- Lions OC Ben Johnson
- Former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald
- Ravens OC Todd Monken
- Browns DC Jim Schwartz
- Texans OC Bobby Slowik
Walter Payton Man of the Year
- Lions C Frank Ragnow
- Full list of other 31 nominees here
If you want to see if any Lions end up winning an award, below is how you can watch the ceremony.
2023 NFL Honors
Date: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024
Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV: CBS, NFL Network
Online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+
Host: Keegan-Michael Key
Full list of nominees: Major categories here
