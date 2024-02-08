2023 NFL Honors awards: How to watch, Detroit Lions nominees

On Thursday night, the NFL will present the 13th annual NFL Honors, the league’s annual award show, live from Las Vegas. These are the end-of-season awards that have become topics of large discussion, like MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, etc. Here’s a look at all of the awards that will be announced during the ceremony.

Associated Press (AP) Most Valuable Player

AP Comeback Player of the Year

AP Offensive Player of the Year

AP Defensive Player of the Year

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

AP Coach of the Year

AP Assistant Coach of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Salute to Service Award (already announced for Patriots LS Joe Cardona)

Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Next Gen Stats Moment of the Year

FedEX Air & Ground Players of the Year

After an extremely successful 2023 season, several Detroit Lions are up for awards. Here’s a full list (Lions players bolded):

AP Offensive Rookie of the Year:

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

TE Sam LaPorta

WR Puka Nacua

RB Bijan Robinson

QB C.J. Stroud

AP Coach of the Year

Lions’ Dan Campbell

Ravens’ John Harbaugh

Texans’ DeMeco Ryans

49ers’ Kyle Shanahan

Browns’ Kevin Stefanski

Assistant Coach of the Year

Lions OC Ben Johnson

Former Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

Ravens OC Todd Monken

Browns DC Jim Schwartz

Texans OC Bobby Slowik

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Lions C Frank Ragnow

Full list of other 31 nominees here

If you want to see if any Lions end up winning an award, below is how you can watch the ceremony.

2023 NFL Honors

Date: Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: CBS, NFL Network

Online streaming: NFL+, Paramount+

Host: Keegan-Michael Key

Full list of nominees: Major categories here