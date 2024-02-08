Sacramento Kings’ attempt to troll Detroit Lions backfires immediately

The Sacramento Kings play their home games over 100 miles away from the San Francisco 49ers, but during their game against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night, they felt like embodying their inner Niner by trolling the Detroit Lions.

While the Pistons lineup was being introduced during the pregame, the video team at the Golden 1 Center opted to display the infamous Kindle Vildor play from the NFC Championship Game on a loop over the jumbotron. If you need a painful reminder, Vildor was in a good position to intercept Brock Purdy during a third quarter play, but the ball deflected off his facemask and into the arms of Brandon Aiyuk for a 51-yard gain that helped the 49ers complete a 17-point comeback.

Here’s a video of the Kings replaying that video during Pistons player introductions:

Lmao the @SacramentoKings played this through the Pistons entire lineup introduction. pic.twitter.com/s3OOnX3XX1 — Kyle, a Madson (@KyleAMadson) February 8, 2024

But Detroit would get the last laugh. Despite being 13.5-point favorites over the lowly 7-43 Pistons, the 29-21 Kings—who currently hold the Western Conference’s seventh seed—lost handily to Detroit by the score of 133-120.

Even better, the Kings blew the game despite holding a lead going into the fourth quarter. So... maybe learn how to hold your own leads before casting stones against others. But, hey, for a team that has only made the playoffs a single time since 2006-07, and has just one championship from the 50’s to hang your hat on, we get it. We’ve been there before. Hope y’all don’t blow another two-game lead in the opening round of the playoffs this year!

