Lions OC Ben Johnson snubbed for Assistant Coach of the Year... again

Last year, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson came in second in voting for the Associated Press’ Assistant Coach of the Year award. This year, it was more of the same. Despite another impressive season for the Lions offense—and one that led the team to the NFC Championship game—Johnson was once again beaten out by his competition. Former Lions head coach and Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz walked away with the Assistant Coach of the Year honors for the 2023 season.

To be fair, Schwartz had an outstanding year with the Browns. Cleveland allowed the fewest yards per play, ranked first in defensive DVOA, and first in expected points added per play.

That said, it’s a bit frustrating to see Johnson’s incredible work go unrecognized by the national media. He’s helped resurrect Jared Goff’s career, developed the first successful running game in Detroit since Barry Sanders, and been a key part of Detroit’s iconic postseason run in 2023. Even in the NFC Championship game, the Lions' offense put up 24 first-half points against the 49ers’ second-ranked defense (by DVOA).

At this point, it’s unclear where Johnson finished in the voting, but that will likely be revealed later on Thursday night. The other nominees for the award were former Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

UPDATE: Johnson finished third in voting, behind Schwartz and Macdonald:

AP ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR

1st place: 5 points

2nd place: 3 points

3rd place: 1 point

Jim Schwartz 25-10-5 = 160

Mike MacDonald 11-11-6 = 94

Ben Johnson 6-10-5 = 65

Bobby Slowik 4-7-12 = 53

Todd Monken 3-8-7 = 46

Steve Spagnuolo 1-3-2 = 16

Raheem Morris… — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 9, 2024

The rest of the awards will be revealed after 9 p.m. ET. Other Lions still up for awards include both TE Sam LaPorta and RB Jahmyr Gibbs for Offensive Rookie of the Year, Dan Campbell for Coach of the Year, and Frank Ragnow for Walter Payton Man of the Year.