2023 NFL Honors: Full list of winners, Detroit Lions vote-getters

The Detroit Lions came up emptyhanded at the NFL Honors awards for the 2023 season, but for the second year in a row, several came close. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson came third in Assistant Coach of the Year voting, Jahmyr Gibbs (fourth) and Sam LaPorta (third) both finished in the top-five of Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Dan Campbell came in third in Coach of the Year.
Beyond that, there were also several other Lions players who received votes for other categories.
Here is a full list of the winners of the awards and the specifics of voting for each Lions player in each category, if applicable.
Note: There are a total of 50 voters. Each voter picked a first, second, and third place winner on their ballots.
Coach of the Year — Browns Kevin Stefanski
Dan Campbell (third place):
- 3 first place votes
- 3 second place votes
- 9 third place votes
Assistant Coach of the Year — Browns DC Jim Schwartz
Ben Johnson (third place):
- 6 first place votes
- 10 second place votes
- 5 third place votes
Most Valuable Player — QB Lamar Jackson
Walter Payton Man of the Year — Steelers DL Cameron Heyward
Offensive Player of the Year — RB Christian McCaffrey
Defensive Player of the Year — EDGE Myles Garrett
Offensive Rookie of the Year — QB C.J. Stroud
Sam LaPorta (third place)
- 0 first place votes
- 0 second place votes
- 40 third place votes
Jahmyr Gibbs (fourth place)
- 0 first place votes
- 0 second place votes
- 4 third place votes
Defensive Rookie of the Year — EDGE Will Anderson
Brian Branch (t-fifth place)
- 0 first place votes
- 0 second place votes
- 6 third place votes
Jack Campbell (t-eighth place)
- 0 first place votes
- 1 second place vote
- 0 third place votes
