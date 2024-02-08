2023 NFL Honors: Full list of winners, Detroit Lions vote-getters

The Detroit Lions came up emptyhanded at the NFL Honors awards for the 2023 season, but for the second year in a row, several came close. Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson came third in Assistant Coach of the Year voting, Jahmyr Gibbs (fourth) and Sam LaPorta (third) both finished in the top-five of Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Dan Campbell came in third in Coach of the Year.

Beyond that, there were also several other Lions players who received votes for other categories.

Here is a full list of the winners of the awards and the specifics of voting for each Lions player in each category, if applicable.

Note: There are a total of 50 voters. Each voter picked a first, second, and third place winner on their ballots.

Coach of the Year — Browns Kevin Stefanski

Full voting results here

Dan Campbell (third place):

3 first place votes

3 second place votes

9 third place votes

Assistant Coach of the Year — Browns DC Jim Schwartz

Full voting results here

Ben Johnson (third place):

6 first place votes

10 second place votes

5 third place votes

Most Valuable Player — QB Lamar Jackson

Full voting results here

Walter Payton Man of the Year — Steelers DL Cameron Heyward

Offensive Player of the Year — RB Christian McCaffrey

Full voting results here

Defensive Player of the Year — EDGE Myles Garrett

Full voting results here

Offensive Rookie of the Year — QB C.J. Stroud

Full voting results here

Sam LaPorta (third place)

0 first place votes

0 second place votes

40 third place votes

Jahmyr Gibbs (fourth place)

0 first place votes

0 second place votes

4 third place votes

Defensive Rookie of the Year — EDGE Will Anderson

Full voting results here

Brian Branch (t-fifth place)

0 first place votes

0 second place votes

6 third place votes

Jack Campbell (t-eighth place)

0 first place votes

1 second place vote

0 third place votes

Comeback Player of the Year — QB Joe Flacco

Full voting results here