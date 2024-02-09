I will give the NFL this—at least that was entertaining. The 2023 NFL Honors show wrapped up late last night, and the Las Vegas flair was evident throughout most of the evening.

Despite having several members of the Detroit Lions up for awards, both players and coaches ended up empty-handed. If you want to see a complete list of winners and how many votes everyone tallied, check out this article from Jeremy here.

Although I expected a few races to be a bit tighter, none of the results really shocked me. Especially as it pertains to a few of the major awards—like Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback Lamar Jackson winning Most Valuable Player, or Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns winning Defensive Player of the Year.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Were you surprised by the results of the 2023 NFL Honors show?

My Answer: To be honest, the only award that bothered me was Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver Ceedee Lamb winning “Moment of the Year.” Really? That was the biggest moment in this entire season? In a game Dallas didn’t even really win? I guess that probably was the Cowboys’ favorite moment of the season, which makes sense given their showing in the NFC playoffs. Ouch.

Besides that, none of the results really surprised me—minus the overall lack of votes for Dan Campbell when it came to Coach of the Year. And in any other year where there isn’t a clear-cut future superstar at quarterback like C.J. Stroud in Houston, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta would have had more of a chance at bringing home Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Unrelated, but I did enjoy the joke that host Keegan-Michael Key made at the expense of Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones. He legit has to be, what, 109 years old at this point?

How about you? Were you surprised by the results of the 2023 NFL Honors show? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.