Notes: Brad Holmes explains his big, emotional post-game reactions

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes sat down with team reporter Dannie Rogers for an end of the year chat, that was heavy in praise for the fans.

By Kellie Rowe
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

He just can’t contain himself sometimes. By now you’ve probably seen at least one video of Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes above and beyond excited—like when he selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2023 NFL Draft—and now we know why.

While other front office leaders may be a little less visible, Holmes is often captured on the sidelines celebrating a victory with fans or more recently, exploding with happiness in an elevator.

In an end-of-the-year interview with team reporter Dannie Rogers, Holmes explained he’s not just proud of everything the players have put in, but the fans as well.

“When I saw how many people showed up at (Kansas City), I’m like what? Thursday? Like I get it, opener and all that but it’s still a Thursday night. You’ve gotta take off work. […] People have kids, it’s a school night. It’s a lot of sacrifice. When I saw that I just had to show them love,” Holmes said.

The appreciation is real. Holmes said at the core of it all, the fans are like the Lions — gritty. They are what the team is all about. Whether home or away, they showed up in droves, broke Ford Field decibel records (twice), sold out Ford Field for the first time ever, and drew the highest attendance since the building opened 22 years ago.

In the interview, Holmes compares the feeling of winning the first playoff game against the L.A. Rams to having a child. The 10-minute video is absolutely worth a full watch.

And onto the rest of your notes.

  • Aidan Hutchinson was in Vegas this week on a media tour and he spoke with the crew over at Speak on FS1 about his initial feeling following the loss in the NFC Championship:

  • Hutchinson also made some time for at least one Lions fan:

  • The guys are getting at least a little time to relax in the offseason. You can see Kerby Joseph having himself a time over on Twitch:

  • The NFL Combine is just over two weeks away and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has the details on the schedule:

