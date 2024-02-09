He just can’t contain himself sometimes. By now you’ve probably seen at least one video of Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes above and beyond excited—like when he selected running back Jahmyr Gibbs in the 2023 NFL Draft—and now we know why.

While other front office leaders may be a little less visible, Holmes is often captured on the sidelines celebrating a victory with fans or more recently, exploding with happiness in an elevator.

In an end-of-the-year interview with team reporter Dannie Rogers, Holmes explained he’s not just proud of everything the players have put in, but the fans as well.

“When I saw how many people showed up at (Kansas City), I’m like what? Thursday? Like I get it, opener and all that but it’s still a Thursday night. You’ve gotta take off work. […] People have kids, it’s a school night. It’s a lot of sacrifice. When I saw that I just had to show them love,” Holmes said.

The appreciation is real. Holmes said at the core of it all, the fans are like the Lions — gritty. They are what the team is all about. Whether home or away, they showed up in droves, broke Ford Field decibel records (twice), sold out Ford Field for the first time ever, and drew the highest attendance since the building opened 22 years ago.

In the interview, Holmes compares the feeling of winning the first playoff game against the L.A. Rams to having a child. The 10-minute video is absolutely worth a full watch.

And onto the rest of your notes.

For more Brad Holmes content, the guys over at MLive offer their thoughts on his thrilling press conference earlier this week on another episode of the Dungeon of Doom.

Out in Vegas, Dave Birkett talked to a few Chiefs players from Detroit, who were also surprised they won’t be playing the Lions come Sunday.

Aidan Hutchinson was in Vegas this week on a media tour and he spoke with the crew over at Speak on FS1 about his initial feeling following the loss in the NFC Championship:

.@aidanhutch97 tells us the 1st thing that went through his mind after the Lions lost in the NFC Championship. pic.twitter.com/St99HyG0V0 — Speak (@SpeakOnFS1) February 8, 2024

Hutchinson also made some time for at least one Lions fan:

How great is this:



Aidan Hutchinson spotted a fan with his No. 97 Lions shirt at Universal Orlando during the Pro Bowl week ⚡️



: House of Hutch pic.twitter.com/ZZ5438ZuCd — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) February 8, 2024

The guys are getting at least a little time to relax in the offseason. You can see Kerby Joseph having himself a time over on Twitch:

I'm tellin y'all. You gotta be watching Kerby Joseph's Twitch stream.



(lower your volume) https://t.co/iPMujC9IJO pic.twitter.com/a2w9sIRlPM — Jeremy Reisman (@DetroitOnLion) February 7, 2024

The Lions have a least one glaring need this offseason and Mike Payton says it will be the hardest one to fill.

The NFL Combine is just over two weeks away and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has the details on the schedule: