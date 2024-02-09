FIRST LOOK: Renderings of 2024 NFL Draft site in Detroit

On Friday afternoon, the NFL unveiled the first look at what the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit is going to look like. The league’s official Twitter account dropped three image renderings of the stage, surrounding area, and downtown Detroit grounds when the draft takes place on April 25 through April 27.

First look at the 2024 #NFLDraft stage in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/6fe5c2xXs4 — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2024

The stage is a pretty standard look to every NFL Draft we’ve seen in recent memory—although, admittedly it’s pretty neat to see the Lions picking 29th (and is the NFL trying to tell us something with the 49ers picking last?). The 3:13 remaining on the clock is a nice touch, too.

Beyond that, they also have an awesome, overhead rendering of downtown Detroit. The NFL Draft will take place in Campus Martius Park, Hart Plaza and the surrounding area, with events planned that week at the Fox Theater and Ford Field, too.

If you’re eager to be a part of the festivities, you can register at the official 2024 NFL Draft website and get updates as the events become finalized! There’s also more information about the Detroit experience at VisitDetroit.com.