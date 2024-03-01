Not that long ago, the annual NFL Combine hosted in Indianapolis wasn’t the big event that it is today. But with the rapid growth of the NFL’s popularity over the last few decades, that has changed in a big way.

Now it is a whole event on its own. Four days worth of coverage with over 50 hours of content brought to you on the NFL Network and NFL+. Not a bad way to get your football fix in during the early stages of the NFL offseason.

The defensive linemen and linebackers took center-stage on the first day, and there were plenty of eye-popping performances to go around. And if you are a team like the Detroit Lions, who are looking to bolster their talent on their defensive front, that has to be very good news.

Today’s Question of the Day is:

Who impressed you the most during the first day of the 2024 NFL Combine?

My Answer: I am going to go with defensive linemen Braden Fiske out of Florida State University. At 6-foot-3 295 pounds, Fiske began his college career at Western Michigan University before making the move to Tallahassee.

On paper, Fiske slots in as a three-technique, but because of his athletic profile, he likely could move around the defensive line—depending on the down and distance. He moved really well during drills, and his explosion numbers (33.5” vertical jump and 9-foot-9 on the broad jump) really stood out to me.

As we know, the Lions need to add more juice to their pass rush before the 2024 season rolls around, and Fiske would be another interesting chess piece for Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to deploy to get after opposing quarterbacks.

How about you? Who impressed you during the first day of the combine? Let us know in the comments by scrolling down to the bottom of the page.