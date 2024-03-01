NFL Combine results: 10 standouts from the edge rusher group

The interior defensive linemen kicked off the on-field drills at the 2024 NFL Combine on Thursday and were followed by the larger groups of edge rushers prospects. Let’s take a look at some of the top performances from the EDGE group and see how some players improved or decreased their stock on the Detroit Lions draft board.

Dallas Turner, Alabama (6-foot-3, 247 pounds)

Emphatically checking the necessary boxes to solidify his chances of being the top edge rusher—and maybe top defender—off the board in the draft, Turner will leave Indianapolis a happy man. His height, weight, length (34.38-inch arm length), speed (4.46 40-yard-dash), and explosion (his 40.5 vertical jump topped the group and his 10-foot-7 broad jump was in the top-five) were all impressive.

Jared Verse, Florida State (6-foot-4, 254 pounds)

Verse put together an all-around solid day, also checking a lot of the measurables boxes and showing well in on-field drills. He never plateaued in drills, and instead, seemed to continue to accelerate throughout the drills. He runs with aggression, almost smashing the ground with his feet, which was a bit of a surprise considering his grace on the football field.

Laiatu Latu, UCLA (6-foot-5, 259 pounds)

Latu was smooth all day and looked confident he could attack each drill with his athleticism. His measurables were solid for his size, but it was his on-field work that should keep his stock in the first round. Of course, the biggest bit of information on Latu will be his medical checks, which we won’t be privy to.

Chop Robinson, Penn State (6-foot-3, 254 pounds)

Robinson is as big and fast as advertised, running a 4.48 40-yard dash and exploding off the line in every drill. There were still a few technique issues—as we see on the football field as well—but he looked like arguably the most athletic player on the field. The biggest disappointment for Robinson was his arm length came in at 32.5 inches, well under what teams prefer. And when you combine undersized arm length with poor technique, it gives him a few more obstacles to overcome.

Darius Robinson, Missouri (6-foot-5, 285 pounds)

People are going to look at his 4.95 40-yard dash time and want to write him off, but straight-line speed is not his game, and based on his game film, I’d wager his GPS numbers are faster. If you’re hoping for the Lions to draft a pure athlete on the edge, you may not be a fan of Robinson, but he fits the profile of what the Lions have preferred opposite Aidan Hutchinson but is a higher-level athlete than what is currently on the roster.

As a former defensive tackle, Robinson looked huge standing next to the rest of the group. At his size, with a big chest and 34.5-inch arms, Robinson was an impressive specimen. His power compared to the rest of the group was noticeable, and each blow delivered to a bag landed with an audible thud. His positional athleticism showed up in drills that asked him to bend—like the hoop drill—and I walked away from his performance believing he is very much in play for the Lions at the end of the first round.

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan (6-foot-3, 267 pounds)

When watching Kneeland’s on-field drills, the most noticeable thing was how quickly he covered distances. His 7.02-second 3-cone drill—one of the best predictors of edge rusher success in the NFL—was in the elite range and led the group. It also correlates to what we were seeing on the field in drills, with his speed while bending. With a solid frame and great length (34.5-inch arm length), he’s another player where you need to look beyond his 40-yard dash (4.75 seconds) because he showed a lot of skill.

Bralen Trice, Washington (6-foot-3 1⁄ 2 , 245 pounds)

From a measurables standpoint, Trice was below-average in almost every area. Add with the struggles he had in drills and you’d think his stock would be taking a dip—which it may. But it’s also worth taking note that Trice was injured early in on-field drills and still pushed his way through every drill, illustrating his toughness and drive to finish what he started. The injury can’t explain the poor performance in most of his scores, but you have to love his heart.

Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State (6-foot-2, 248 pounds)

If you’re just box score scouting measurables, Kamara wouldn’t stand out with his size and arm length (32.38 inches). Even his solid 4.57 40-yard dash could be explained away because he’s a bit undersized. But he showed well in drills, displaying some very impressive power in his hands, quick acceleration, and aggression in his approach—attacking every drill. He could get cleaner with his bend, but his overall performance was impressive enough to make me want to go back and watch more of his game film.

Myles Cole, Texas Tech (6-foot-6, 278 pounds)

Cole was one of the big winners of the day. At his size, to be able to run a 4.67 40-yard dash, execute a 35-inch vertical jump, and 10-foot broad jump, all showed better athleticism than many were expecting. But Cole took things a step further and also showed a lot of translatable skills in on-field drills, which makes him another player I will want to revisit.

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian (6-foot-4, 252 pounds)

With Houston Christian film a bit of a challenge to get my hands on, I didn’t know much about Hunt heading into this event beyond his showing at the Senior Bowl. After this performance, I’ll be searching for more Houston Christian film. A converted safety, Hunt flowed through drills with impressive athleticism, and that athleticism showed up in measurables as well. His 4.66 40-yard dash was solid and his 10-foot-8 broad jump was the best in the group—illustrating the explosion we saw in drills was legit. His stock will be on the rise.