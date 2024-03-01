Everything you need to know about new Detroit Lions EDGE Mathieu Betts

One of the more interesting developments in the Detroit Lions’ early offseason was their signing of CFL’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player Mathieu Betts. The former BC Lion exploded in 2023 with an 18-sack performance, and many are curious how much of his game will translate to the NFL. Even more curious is the fact that Betts turned down guaranteed money from at least one other NFL team to join the Lions. Does Detroit have a specific plan for him?

The Lions could certainly use some additional pass rush after finishing the season tied for 23rd in sacks. But what should expectations be for Betts, who received a veteran minimum contract?

This week, we talked with CFL writer JC Abbott to get to know Betts better.

Abbott had some really interesting things to say about Betts and seems genuinely high on his chances to crack the Lions’ roster. He quickly dispelled the notion that Betts was a one-season wonder, explaining why he struggled with the Edmonton Eskimos/Elks, and also noted that he was also one of the most dominant players in U Sports football (Canadian college).

“Mathieu Betts is arguably—I would say certainly one of the top three—best players to come out of Canadian University football,” Abbott said. “He played at the University of Laval up there Quebec City, which is a powerhouse unlike any other. Take Alabama and what they do in the NCAA ranks and magnify that by 10, and that’s what Laval was specifically that era.”

“When he was with the Rouge et Or (Laval’s team), his first year he was the Canadian Rookie of the Year and the next three seasons he won what is called the J.P. Petras trophy, which is given to the best lineman, either offensive or defensive, in the country. So you’re talking about a guy who won an award every single year that he played in college football.”

We also talked to Abbott about cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers (conversation starts at 17:20), a CFL player who will reportedly meet with the Lions on a pre-draft, top-30 visit and is NFL Draft eligible. While he doesn’t have a ton of experience, Abbott believes he will get drafted this April.

“I think it’s almost a foregone conclusion at this stage that he’s going to get drafted,” Abbott said. “He’s an exceptional circumstance, showed out at the Shrine Bowl. I think the Lions are not going to be his only top-30 visit. I think he gets selected.”

You can listen to this highly-informative conversation below. And you can also catch the video version of this podcast over on our YouTube page.