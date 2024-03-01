 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Detroit Lions’ 2023 draft voted best NFL Draft by fellow scouts

NFL scouts agree: The Detroit Lions had the best selections in the 2023 NFL Draft.

By Jeremy Reisman
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3 Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions were the recipients of the 2023 “Best Draft Award” as presented by Inside The League. The award was voted on by fellow NFL scouts.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes—plus a ton of his front office staff—were on hand at the NFL Combine to accept the award.

The Lions’ draft class saw plenty of criticism in the moment. In fact, a compilation and average of nearly 30 post-draft grades had the Lions ranking 25th in overall grade. Most of the criticism surrounded Detroit’s dismissal of positional value, breaking convention by taking a running back and off-ball linebacker in the first round.

But the results speak for themselves. Jahmyr Gibbs finished his rookie season with 1,261 scrimmage yards, 11 touchdowns, and a Pro Bowl appearance. Tight end Sam LaPorta broke the NFL rookie record for receptions in a season by a tight end and was named second-team All-Pro. Brian Branch finished the season with 74 tackles, three interceptions, and a team-high 13 passes defended, while also garnering six votes for Defensive Rookie of the Year. Jack Campbell finished second on the team in tackles, played in all 17 games, and notched a pair of sacks.

“When I found out who the award was from, it meant a ton to me,” Holmes told Candice Davis Price. “I’ve got a lot of respect for what (ITL founder) Neil Stratton and (what) his crew does. So it’s very humbling because we believe in building through the draft, (and) I came up as a college scout.”

Earlier this year, Holmes was named Sporting News Executive of the Year in a voting of his peers.

