NFL Combine results: 10 standouts from the cornerback group

The 2024 NFL Combine is in full swing and we’ve already seen some pretty impressive performances. So far, we have identified the top standouts on the interior defensive linemen, among the edge rushers, and off-the-ball linebackers. Today, we take a closer look at the cornerbacks who had standout performances on Friday.

Terrion Arnold, Alabama (5-foot-11 3⁄ 4 , 189 pounds)

Arnold is an all-around solid prospect who does almost everything well, and that showed in Indianapolis. From a size and measurables standpoint, he did things at an above-average level, but never really hit elite levels. On the field, he looked smooth and fluid, showed easy change-of-direction skills, and had very solid hands. He should remain in contention to be one of the top two defensive backs off the board.

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo (6-foot-0, 195 pounds)

The other defensive back challenging Arnold for the top spot is Mitchell. While Lions fans may had hopes of him sliding to the end of the first round, those dreams likely died after his performance at the Combine. After running a 4.33 40-yard dash, Mitchell went on to show that speed translates to the field (see Next Gen Stats tweet below), but he was still able to play within that range of speed. Mitchell’s rare second gear while also maintaining body control is top 10 pick worthy.

Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell "has another gear that not many people have," according to @MoveTheSticks.



Mitchell reached the two fastest speeds by any cornerback during the back pedal and transition 45 degree reaction drill (20.87 & 21.27 mph).#NFLCombine x @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/LH6OUl7q4Q — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 1, 2024

Ennis Rakestraw, Missouri (5-foot-11 1⁄ 2 , 183 pounds)

If you’re a Rakestraw fan, you were probably okay with how his performance in Indianapolis went. After running a 4.51 40-yard dash and then not participating in on-field drills—he was reportedly participating despite a groin injury—he left you wanting more, especially after seeing several others in the class show off their speed. But this is a good reminder that the Lions lean on game film and GPS data over 40-yard dash times, and with Rakestraw having an “average” day, not drawing any extra attention, it’s probably just fine with Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Nate Wiggins, Clemson (6-foot-1 1⁄ 2 , 173 pounds)

The fastest man at the Combine was, as expected, Wiggins, who ran an official 4.28 40-yard dash. Unfortunately, he suffered a hip flexor on his only run of the day and had to withdraw from the remainder of the events. While the speed is very alluring, there were two things that drew my attention for the wrong reasons. First, while his 40 time was the best of the day, his 10-yard split was 1.59 seconds and was the second worst of the cornerbacks. Now this may be an error on the NFL’s part, but it’s an interesting development that needs to be looked at. Secondly, and even more concerning, is that he weighed just 173 pounds. Now, that won’t keep him from being drafted high, but for a team like the Lions who prefer physical corners, that’s a concerning weight.

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia (5-foot-11 1⁄ 2 , 186 pounds)

Lassiter had a very nice day, but through almost every drill, I just kept seeing skills that translated better to the slot than the outside. He’s very quick and smooth, but he looks like a nickelback.

Mike Sainristil, Michigan (5-foot-9 1⁄ 2 , 182 pounds)

Sainristil checked in taller and heavier than expected—for reference, he’s nearly the identical size as Aaron Glenn—which will help his status. There’s going to be plenty of debate on whether or not he will have to stay inside or if he can play on the outside, but simply put, he’s a football player and one I want on my team.

Blessed with explosion for days, Sainristil had a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-11 broad jump, both near the top of the group. Those explosive traits translated onto the field as well, especially in change-of-direction drills, which looked effortless. His body control is outstanding, especially in his backpedal and his quick feet show up no matter what direction he is running. His nickel skills showed up in the “W drill”, while his outside corner skills showed in several other drills. Additionally, his hands are elite, which should be no surprise as a former receiver, but he snatched every ball with ease. Finally, Sainristil never cheated in a drill. Not once. He followed every drill to the letter, illustrating his confidence and attention to detail. A really, really impressive day.

Cam Hart, Notre Dame (6-foot-3, 202 pounds)

Hart’s size-speed combo is solid, as was his performance in on-field drills. Total body control, confident hands (another former wide receiver), perfectly high points the ball—which at 6-foot-3 will lead to more wins than losses with 50/50 balls—and he got better as the day went on.

Max Melton, Rutgers (5-foot-11, 187 pounds)

Melton’s stock is way up after a very impressive performance that saw him run a 4.39 40-yard dash, combined with a 40 1/2-inch vertical jump, and 11-foot-4 broad jump. On the field, that speed translated to a smooth and controlled performance with little-to-no wasted movement. One of his best skills was with the ball in the air where he seemed to find a new gear and attacked.

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn (6-foot-0, 190 pounds)

An impressive 4.36 40-yard dash caught my attention off the jump but his on-field performance led to his inclusion on this list. His transitions were smooth and easy, he showed nice hands throughout drills, and most impressively, he kept his eyes in terrific spots at all times, allowing him to make adjustments.

Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State (6-foot-2 1⁄4, 188 pounds)

The lowest-rated corner on my board entering the Combine, Richardson didn't even participate in on-field drills. So how does he end up on this list? He had the top athleticism score of the group:

2024 CB Athleticism Score Leaderboard



With official 40 times in, Decamerion Richardson (@HailStateFB), Daequan Hardy (@PennStateFball) & Max Melton (@RFootball) currently sit atop the NGS athleticism score rankings pending shuttle drills. pic.twitter.com/C11JpdX5Ho — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 1, 2024

Now, that alone won’t warrant him moving up my board but it’s enough to make me go back and watch more game film on him.