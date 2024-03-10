The Detroit Lions have found a near-unprecedented level of success during the tenure of Brad Holmes as general manager. From top to bottom, Holmes has built a talented roster in multiple ways, and the future remains bright. Holmes has achieved more than enough with his draft classes or transactions to warrant faith in his decisions, for it has put the Lions on the path of success and, potentially, the Super Bowl.

With the 2024 free agency period about to start, this is a good time to reflect on the job that Holmes has done as general manager. Let’s grade some of the critical moves he did—or didn’t—make so far.

What is or isn’t a notable decision is up for debate, but I tried to limit it to signings over $2 million per year or if it involved a starting-caliber player, with a few exceptions. For example, I did not include Marvin Jones’ 2023 contract with the Lions, given that his abrupt mid-season departure was due to personal reason—grading such a move would be disrespectful.

I also tried to pay more attention to signings than departing players. For example, losing Jalen Reeves-Maybin to the Houston Texans in 2022 was not considered, but his signing back with Detroit in 2023 was included. When it comes to players signing elsewhere, it is difficult to know all the factors at play or what the outcome would have been had they stayed with the Lions.

While Holmes undoubtedly played a role in the coaching hirings, I will not include those grades here. I wanted to focus more on Holmes’ roster moves as general manager and less on Dan Campbell’s moves as head coach, although both are fairly intertwined. Similarly, Holmes has built himself a solid network of advisors and scouts that deserve praise, but for the sake of simplicity, they will fall under Holmes’ banner. I am also not going to grade contract restructures.

Let’s start from the top: the end of the Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia era.

2021—Gutting the old core

Lions trade QB Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles Rams for two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and QB Jared Goff

At the time of this deal, we all knew that it would be a defining moment of Holmes’ time as general manager. How would he navigate trading away the Lions’ franchise quarterback of over a decade? This move has indeed defined Holmes, but perhaps not in the way we expected.

The road to the 2023 NFC Championship was paved with this initial move. Jared Goff, after a shaky 2021 season, has been phenomenal for the Lions. Many viewed him as an afterthought or cap dump that would be off the team within a year or two, but he has grown into a fundamental cog in the Lions offense.

The remaining draft picks, after some trading, amounted to Jameson Williams, Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta, Josh Paschal, Brodric Martin, and Ifeatu Melifonwu. That’s five starters, two of which were Pro Bowlers and one of which was an All-Pro. Holmes gets credit for not only believing in a Goff resurgence but also nailing the draft selections.

The Los Angeles Rams may have won the Super Bowl with Matthew Stafford, but that doesn’t stop this from being a massive win for the Lions as well.

Grade: A+

Lions trade seventh-round pick for DT Michael Brockers, sign to three-year, $24 million contract extension

On the heels of the Matthew Stafford trade, the Lions would acquire defensive tackle Michael Brockers from the very same Rams. For a rebuilding roster, Brockers was meant to be the reliable veteran to mentor the otherwise young defense and be a reliable piece amid growing pains. Unfortunately for the Lions, Brockers was a significant liability in 2021 and inactive for the majority of 2022. The draft capital given up to acquire Brockers was insignificant, but the extension wound up being a massive mistake.

Grade: F

Lions cut the fat of the Bob Quinn era

I am going to lump all of these transactions together because they all fulfill a similar purpose. Over the course of the 2021 offseason, the Lions released Christian Jones, Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman, Jesse James, Chase Daniel, and Danny Shelton. A few weeks into September, linebacker Jamie Collins was also released. Each of these players were fairly expensive acquisitions by former general manager Bob Quinn, and each of them had disappointed.

Jones was frequently one of the lowest-graded defenders on the Matt Patricia defense. Trufant was brought in to solidify the outsider corner spot, but injuries limited him to just six games. Coleman became one of the highest-paid nickels in the league, but after a four-week honeymoon period, his play was all downhill. James was a massive overpay for a pedestrian (at best) tight end. Daniel was a massive overpay for a pedestrian (at best) backup quarterback. Shelton was a hulky nose tackle that offered little outside of run defense. Collins made too many mistakes for such a veteran player.

Each of these moves saved the Lions cap space at the cost of some dead cap, but it was a necessary step in the rebuild.

Grade: A+

Lions do not re-sign WR Kenny Golladay

After the Stafford trade, the decision on what to do with Kenny Golladay was the next discussion of note. His 2019 season was stellar, but after an injury-filled 2020, how much could you justify spending on him with a new quarterback?

The answer is $72 million, and the New York Giants learned the hard way that it was a mistake. Golladay had a tame first season with the Giants, totaling 521 receiving yards. His next season would somehow be worse, managing just 81 yards all season. It was a disastrous deal for the Giants. He was released in March 2023 and is unlikely to play another down in the NFL.

The Lions dodged a massive bullet. As a bonus, they also turned the compensatory pick from Golladay’s signing into safety Kerby Joseph. Talk about a win-win.

Grade: A+

Lions do not re-sign K Matt Prater

For as impactful as Matt Prater was for the Lions of the mid-to-late 2010s, the decision was made to move on from the then 37-year-old kicker. The Lions were entering a rebuild led by a youth movement and cheap deals, so signing an aging kicker who might not be around when success finally rolls around was not atop the Lions’ interests.

In three years with the Arizona Cardinals, Prater has been an 84.2 percent kicker with 21 kicks made beyond 50 yards. In the three years since moving on from Prater, the Lions have had six different kickers with a combined three field goals beyond 50 yards. The Lions continue to be haunted by their kicking woes, a problem that could have been alleviated by re-signing Prater.

Grade: F

Lions do not re-sign DB/WR/Returner Jamal Agnew

Jamal Agnew was an All-Pro returner, but he never quite found his footing outside of special teams. Drafted as a defensive back, he was converted to receiver after his third season but that only turned into 13 catches for 89 yards.

The Jacksonville Jaguars valued his special teams talent enough to give him a three-year, $14.25 million contract. He became more involved on offense with 641 receiving yards in his three years with the Jaguars, but he has also recorded just one kick return touchdown since his departure from Detroit—ironically, this happened on a missed Matt Prater field goal. It would have been nice to have him back, but for that price tag, the Lions made a good choice by not matching it. Spoiler alert, but the Lions would sign a pretty capable replacement anyway.

Grade: B+

Lions do not re-sign WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Sticking with the Jaguars, they signed Marvin Jones Jr. to a two-year, $12.5 million deal after a productive stretch with the Lions. Jones had been one of Bob Quinn’s few good signings, but entering his age 31 season, the fit did not seem right in Detroit. Jones had a good 2021 with Jacksonville to the tune of 832 yards, but his 2022 campaign amounted to just 529 yards. Jones would have been a better signing than the next two players, but I think letting him walk was a fine decision for the contract he received.

Grade: B+

Lions sign WR Tyrell Williams to one-year, $3 million contract

Partly due to the decision to let Golladay and Jones walk, the Lions signed Tyrell Williams to be their WR1 for the year while a player like Amon-Ra St. Brown developed. Unfortunately for the Lions, this amounted to a single game and two catches. Williams suffered a concussion in Week 1 and never returned. This left the Lions in a tough spot with the team forced to rely on T.J. Hockenson as their top pass catcher. Thankfully, St. Brown emerged down the stretch to the tune of 912 receiving yards, but the Williams signing was certainly a misstep. That being said, it was a one-year deal with minimal lasting consequences, and predicting injuries is difficult.

Grade: D-

Lions sign WR Breshad Perriman to one-year, $3 million contract

While Williams played only a single game with the Lions, it was far better than the Breshad Perriman era. Like Williams, he was brought in as a low-risk option for a depleted receiving corps. Unlike Williams, he never even made the initial 53-man roster after a dreadful preseason. Again, there was no lasting consequence of this one-year deal, but when your projected starter doesn’t even make the roster, that’s a miss.

Grade: F

Lions sign WR/Returner Kalif Raymond to one-year, $1.13 million contract

It’s funny how the two receivers brought in to start combined to play one game, while an afterthought returner emerged as one of the Lions’ most reliable options. Kalif Raymond was largely viewed as the replacement for Agnew as a returner, with his role on offense being a bonus at best. A bonus was indeed what the Lions got, as he put together a then career-best season with 576 receiving yards. He was a spark plug when called upon, a bargain for his initial price tag.

Grade: A

Lions sign RB Jamaal Williams to two-year, $7.5 million contract

Jamaal Williams was signed to pair with D’Andre Swift, and he was phenomenal in that role. After a 601-yard 2021 season, he became a touchdown machine in 2022 with 17 scores. Off the field, he was an energetic personality beloved by many. Considering the shelf life of running backs, you can’t be disappointed with Williams’ production on this contract.

Grade: A

Lions sign QB Tim Boyle to one-year, $2.4 million contract

The first chapter of the fascination with Tim Boyle, the Lions were kicking the tires on a backup quarterback with traits and a good reputation in the film room. Sadly, those rarely translated to on-field success. Boyle made three starts in 2021, throwing six interceptions to just three touchdowns, including one of the worst games I have ever witnessed in the Week 11 tie to the Cleveland Browns. This contract wasn’t a back-breaker by any means, but it’s clear that Boyle is essentially a second quarterbacks coach and nothing more.

Grade: F

Lions extend DE Romeo Okwara to three-year, $37 million contract

Coming off a 10-sack season, you cannot fault Holmes for wanting to bring back a productive defensive player. It demonstrated that he still valued those successful players from the Quinn era, and Okwara was the first one to earn that paycheck. Sadly for both parties, Okwara would tear his Achilles in the fourth game of the 2021 season, missing the rest of that season and a majority of the 2022 season as well. When Okwara did return, the burst he once had was missing. He did take a massive $9 million pay cut in 2023 and had a decent rotational role last year, but looking at his deal, that is far from what the Lions envisioned.

Grade: D

Lions sign DE Charles Harris to one-year, $1.75 million contract

The Lions took a flyer on a former first-round pick in Charles Harris and it paid off with flying colors. Harris ended the 2021 season with 7.5 sacks and 65 tackles as he became a highlight of an otherwise lackluster defense. This type of move is exactly what Brad Holmes was looking for early on in his general manager tenure: low-cost, low-risk, high-upside.

Grade: A

Lions sign LB Alex Anzalone to one-year, $1.75 million contract

With the departure of Jarrad Davis in free agency (sorry, but I’m skipping that grade), the Lions needed a capable interior linebacker, so signing Alex Anzalone—familiar with Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn from their time with the New Orleans Saints—was an obvious move.

Anzalone’s first season with the Lions was subpar, to say the least. While he totaled 78 tackles, he earned a PFF grade of just 35.4, the sixth-worst rating of starting linebackers that year. Again, the deal was not crippling by any means, but in 2021, he was more of a body on defense than a true starter. With just a one-year deal, it seemed like Anzalone’s time in Detroit would be short.

Grade: D

2021 NFL Draft class

I won’t go into full depth on each drafted player, instead focusing on the class as a whole. For Brad Holmes’ first draft, he nailed it. Penei Sewell is an All-Pro and in line to be the best tackle in the NFL for a decade to come. Amon-Ra St. Brown is yet another All-Pro and the engine of the Lions offense. Alim McNeill is a talented force in the interior. Ifeatu Melifonwu and Derrick Barnes have developed into solid starting options. Aside from misses with Levi Onwuzurike and Jermar Jefferson (for what it’s worth, he was the third-last player in the draft), it was a perfect debut.

Grade: A+

Lions release LS Don Muhlbach

This transaction is notable in that it meant saying goodbye to the franchise’s longest-tenured player. Entering his age 40 season, we knew that his days were numbered, but it still hurt to see Mule go. The Lions have had two long snappers since Muhlbach (Scott Daly and Jake McQuaide) and their performance has been fine, though the future of the position is uncertain. Muhlbach did join the Lions as an assistant coach, so he still has a place with the franchise.

Grade: B

Lions acquire WR Trinity Benson and a sixth-round pick from Denver Broncos for a fifth-round pick and a conditional seventh-round pick (conditions not met)

Still looking to bolster their group of receivers (Perriman had been waived at this point), Holmes made a move for an under-the-radar receiver that impressed him: Trinity Benson. Despite having zero career receptions to his name, the 2019 undrafted free agent was acquired for a couple of Day 3 selections. As it turns out, the conditions for the seventh-round selection would not be met, so the Lions essentially moved down a round (and back a year) to acquire Benson—fairly cheap, no?

That being said, Benson’s time with the Lions was nothing but disappointment. He bounced between being invisible on the field and outmatched as a receiver and blocker. It eventually led to a benching despite a horrendous receiving corps around him. The Lions did not lose much by trading for Benson, but nearly any fifth-round prospect would have been an upgrade over him—for example, Khalil Shakir was drafted three picks after the Lions’ original fifth-round spot. Was Benson rushed into an unfavorable situation? Yes. Does that make the trade any better? Not much.

Grade: D+

Lions claim WR Josh Reynolds off waivers

Most waiver claims will go unmentioned, but not this one.

After scoring 33 points in the Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers, the 2021 Lions were struggling offensively. The team would not top 20 points scored again until Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. A key reason why the offense improved down the stretch? Josh Reynolds.

The Lions claimed the former Los Angeles Ram and Tennessee Titan and instantly rekindled his chemistry with Jared Goff. Not only did his presence give the Lions another reliable option on offense, but it also allowed for Amon-Ra St. Brown to develop into the star he is now.

Grade: A

2022—Taking the next step towards success

Lions release DE Trey Flowers

Trey Flowers was signed as Bob Quinn’s biggest and boldest move, but it failed miserably. Instead of a top-tier pass rusher like his contract justified, Flowers was in and out of the lineup with injuries and subpar performances. Cutting Flowers saved them $10 million in salary cap, a no-brainer decision. Though it cost them $12.8 million in dead cap, it was a move they needed to make.

Grade: A+

Lions re-sign QB Tim Boyle to one-year, $2 million contract

Round two of the Tim Boyle fascination. Boyle wound up getting a smaller deal with the Lions in 2022, but they also netted themselves even less in return. Boyle failed to make the initial 53-man roster, landing on the practice squad until getting poached by the Chicago Bears in November. Again, it wasn’t a significant deal, but why does Tim Boyle keep getting signed?

Grade: F

Lions re-sign WR Josh Reynolds to two-year, $6 million contract

As mentioned before, Reynolds became a safety net for Goff and the Lions offense, so it made plenty of sense to bring him back. His two-year deal for just $6 million would prove to be a stellar re-signing. Reynolds would put up over 1000 yards in 2022 and 2023 combined as a complementary piece of the passing attack. Whether he returns in 2024 is up in the air, but we can at least agree that Reynolds made the most of his time in Detroit.

Grade: A-

Lions re-sign OL Evan Brown to one-year, $2.03 million contract

Evan Brown stepped in for an injured Frank Ragnow in 2021, performing well enough to potentially garner a starting role elsewhere. Instead, the Lions re-signed their top backup to a nice contract. Brown would see the field in 2022, but this time at right guard filling in for Halapoulivaati Vaitai. His performance was yet again solid, although his best fit was at center. The Seahawks would sign Brown in 2023, while the Lions are still in the market for a pure backup center.

Grade: B+

Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone to one-year, $2.25 million contract

Despite his poor first season in Detroit, the team saw enough out of Anzalone to bring him back a second time—and at an increased salary as well. This decision proved to be stellar as Anzalone experienced a complete turnaround. He became the team’s leading tackler and arguably their best linebacker. He was still far from an elite linebacker in 2022, but he became a reliable part of the defense.

Grade: A-

Lions re-sign DE Charles Harris to two-year, $13 million contract

Brad Holmes caught some flak for his number of re-signings in 2022, given how poor the 3-13-1 roster was. However, a majority of his one-year deals from the season prior worked out, and it made sense to bring back those players as a reward for their success. Charles Harris, sadly, was not one of those success stories.

Harris has not come close to repeating his 2021 season, playing just six games in 2022 while being inactive down the stretch in 2023. He has just 2.5 sacks over the last two seasons due to injuries and poor play.

Grade: D-

Lions re-sign WR Kalif Raymond to two-year, $5 million contract

Like Harris, Raymond was a breakout player in 2021 for the Lions. Unlike Harris, Raymond actually improved upon his prior year. Raymond set a career-high in 2022 in receiving yards yet again with 616 yards, but more impressively, he earned an All-Pro nod as a returner. His 2023 season was quieter in comparison, but he has nonetheless proven himself to be well worth his contract.

Grade: A

Lions re-sign safety Tracy Walker to three-year, $25 million contract

This deal is eerily similar to Romeo Okwara’s. Both players were members of the old regime who were rewarded for their solid play amidst a poor roster. Okwara tore his Achilles in Week 4 in year one of his contract. Walker tore his Achilles in Week 3 in year one of his contract. Neither player reclaimed a starting role upon their return. Okwara reached the end of his contract, while Walker was released in February 2024. It’s one of those situations where you can’t fault Holmes for making this move despite the poor return.

Grade: D

Lions sign WR DJ Chark to one-year, $10 million contract

The Lions were yet again in the market for a top receiver, this time paying DJ Chark $10 million after some up-and-down seasons with the Jaguars. While Chark did far better than either Williams or Perriman the year prior, it was still a letdown of a signing. Chark, having already struggled with injuries in his career, missed multiple weeks with an ankle injury. He finished the year with 502 receiving yards, and while he played well late in the season, it was not enough to make this contract worthwhile.

Grade: C

Lions sign CB Mike Hughes to one-year, $3.5 million contract

The Lions needed secondary help entering 2022 and the former first-round pick seemed like a great low-risk opportunity. His performance in 2022 was mixed. The defense as a whole struggled with coverage, and Hughes was no exception. His play did improve after shifting from nickel to outside corner, however, finishing as arguably the Lions’ best corner—yet given that roster, it was hardly a compliment. Overall, Hughes was a fine signing, but nothing to write home about.

Grade: C+

2022 NFL Draft class

The Lions nailed their first selection with Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson figures to be a focal point of the defensive line for years to come, and if his pressures in 2023 are any indication, he can take the step into All-Pro territory sooner, rather than later.

The rest of the class has been mixed with plenty of promise but an equal amount of uncertainty. Jameson Williams has been brought along slowly due to his ACL injury and gambling suspension, but the big play potential is there—can he find it on a weekly basis in 2024? Can Josh Paschal solidify himself as a starter across from Hutchinson next season? After flashing as a rookie, can Kerby Joseph rekindle his consistency while continuing his ball-hawking ways? Will linebackers Malcolm Rodriguez and James Houston find a starting role after falling down the depth chart? Can James Mitchell step into the much-needed TE2 spot?

This is still a successful draft class with multiple starters, but as a whole, it took a step back in year two. To me, this is a Jameson Williams breakout away from being an A grade—a very real possibility in 2024.

Grade: B+

Lions claim DE John Cominsky off waivers

The Atlanta Falcons made John Cominsky a post-draft cut after a disappointing three-year start to his career. The 2019 fourth-round selection had totaled a mere 1.5 sacks and was inactive for most of 2021. When the Lions claimed him, there was some optimism about his traits, but the general consensus was that he would be a camp body at worst or bottom-of-the-roster depth at best.

Instead, the Lions got one of their most underrated contributors on defense in 2022. Though he only finished with four sacks, he paired wonderfully with Aidan Hutchinson, coming in second on the team in pressures. Cominsky was an integral part of a diverse pass rush rotation. For a player with one year left on his rookie deal, the Lions made the most of yet another castoff.

Grade: A

Lions trade TE T.J. Hockenson and two fourth-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings for a second-round pick and third-round pick

T.J. Hockenson had become one of the top tight ends in the NFL, but he was not the game-changer he was drafted to be. Hockenson had a Pro Bowl under his belt, but he was well below the likes of Travis Kelce or George Kittle—the NFL as a whole has been starved of elite tight end talent. With the last year of his rookie deal coming up, it was fair to wonder if the Lions would pay him, and how much.

Instead, the Lions traded him for Day 2 picks. The picks themselves were valuable in their own right, but the real victory of this move was to avoid paying him. Hockenson signed a four-year, $68.5 million contract with the Minnesota Vikings, a price tag I doubt the Lions were willing to pay for a tight end with a career-best 723 receiving yards at the time. This would eventually pave the way for the Lions to draft Sam LaPorta, who has turned into the elite playmaker the Lions wanted Hockenson to be.

As for the draft picks, after a myriad of trades, the Lions walked away with quarterback Hendon Hooker, defensive tackle Brodric Martin, wide receiver Antoine Green, and a 2024 third-round pick. Those three players were afterthoughts during the 2023 season, with Martin and Green frequently appearing on the inactive list and Hooker redshirting his rookie season. We’ll see what happens in the future with these players and the third-round selection, but the return pick-wise has not amounted to much. Not paying Hockenson and replacing him with LaPorta is a big win, but that’s the only win we’ve seen so far.

Grade: B-

2023—The year it all came together

Lions re-sign LB Alex Anzalone to three-year, $18.3 million contract

Anzalone appears on this list for the third time, and money-wise, the third time was the charm. Off the heels of a turnaround 2022 performance, the Lions inked Anzalone to a longer-term deal as a staple and leader on defense. The price tag was perhaps high for a player with a history of injuries and below-average play, but it was obvious that the Lions valued Anzalone on and off the field.

While Anzalone did miss a game with a hand injury, 2023 was otherwise the best season of his career. He broke the 100 tackle mark for the first time in his career and was voted a Pro Bowl alternate thanks to all-around excellent play. Entering his age 30 seasons with two years left on his deal, there is a chance he regresses, and coupled with the growth of young linebackers like Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes, there is no guarantee he is a starter in the future. That being said, year one of his deal proved well worth it.

Grade: B+

Lions re-sign DE John Cominsky to two-year, $8.5 million contract

Much like previous one-year success stories, the Lions opted to bring back Cominsky after proving himself in his first season in Detroit. Unfortunately, there was a sophomore slump for Cominsky. He could not match the productive 2022 season, seeing a decrease in sacks and pressures while eventually losing snaps to Josh Paschal. Cominsky carries a cap hit of $6.3 million in 2024, and with Paschal becoming a bigger part of the defense and more defensive line help likely on the way in the draft or free agency, Cominsky could be on the outs. He is worth having on the roster, but it might be hard to justify his salary.

Grade: C-

Lions re-sign DB Will Harris to one-year, $2.43 million contract

Will Harris’ time as a starting defensive back had passed, but he still provided value with defensive depth and special teams prowess. Sadly for the Lions, they were only able to rely on Harris for the latter in 2023. Harris was almost exclusively a special teamer down the stretch for the Lions, despite numerous injuries at cornerback. Harris earned two starts in 2023 but struggled immensely. From then onward, the Lions preferred options like Khalil Dorsey and Kindle Vildor over Harris on defense—that speaks volumes to his play. Special teams has its value, but Harris was certainly a letdown. The saving grace of this deal is that the Lions were able to utilize a four-year qualifying contract to limit his cap hit to just $1.32 million. That’s far more reasonable for a core special teamer.

Grade: C+

Lions sign RB David Montgomery to three-year, $18 million contract;

Lions do not re-sign RB Jamaal Williams

I am going to lump these two decisions together, for they are directly related. Williams was coming off a historical 1066-yard and 17-touchdown season, and looked like an obvious re-signing: he was a culture fit and a scheme fit. Yet negotiations went south and so too did Williams, who signed with the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal worth $12 million. The Lions, meanwhile, had pivoted to David Montgomery, the former workhorse back of the Chicago Bears.

That decision proved to be a stellar one for Detroit. Montgomery and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs were arguably the best running back duo in the league in 2023, as Montgomery topped 1000 rushing yards with 13 touchdowns to boot. While both he and Williams are power runners, he demonstrated far more elusiveness and wiggle than Williams showed during his time in Detroit. Williams, meanwhile, had a paltry 306 rushing yards and a lone touchdown which came on a play in which the players literally mutinied.

The Lions have to be thrilled with both of these decisions.

Grade: A+

Lions sign CB Cameron Sutton to three-year, $33 million contract

The Lions have been on a desperate hunt for a top cornerback since trading away Darius Slay (thanks, Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia). Cameron Sutton was Holmes’ big swing at fixing that issue, but the first year of this deal was a tough one. Sutton started out the season well, but as the year progressed, it became clear that Sutton was outmatched by opposing top receivers. In the final six games (three regular season, three playoff), Sutton was credited with 627 receiving yards and five touchdowns allowed. That simply won’t cut it for a player meant to be the top cornerback.

How well this deal ages will depend on the Lions’ ability to acquire another starting-caliber cornerback, preferably a true CB1 so Sutton can slide into a better-fitting CB2 role. If 2024 is anything like 2023, it is doubtful that Sutton will make it to year three of this deal.

Grade: D

Lions sign CB Emmanuel Moseley to one-year, $6 million contract

Moseley was the Lions’ next answer for a starting cornerback. Moseley was another example of Holmes’ buy-low mentality, with the former 49er coming off a torn ACL injury. There was optimism that he would be ready for training camp, but his debut did not come until Week 5. Tragically, he tore his other ACL just two snaps in that game.

It’s hard to even make a judgment on this type of deal—how can you rate a player suffering another freak injury after two snaps? It wasn’t even his previously torn ACL! In my heart, I don’t want to give this a grade, but this was essentially $4.3 million down the drain for the Lions (he didn’t hit certain bonuses to get to $6M). I won’t give this an F because it wasn’t a failure by Holmes, just bad luck for everyone (same reason for my Tyrell Williams grade). Here’s to a healthy 2024 for Moseley.

Grade: D-

Lions sign OL Graham Glasgow to one-year, $2.75 million contract

It was a reunion everyone in the Lions fandom wanted, but I doubt we expected it to go so well. After three years away from Detroit with the Denver Broncos, Glasgow was brought back as depth and competition for the right guard spot with Halapoulivaati Vaitai. However, Vaitai struggled with health early on, and Glasgow ran away with the starting spot. Glasgow had arguably the best season of his career while also subbing in at center for an injured Frank Ragnow. Truly a perfect match.

Grade: A+

Lions sign DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson to one-year, $6.5 million contract

Gardner-Johnson was viewed as another prize of the Lions’ offseason, and for good reason. He was a versatile defensive back at safety or nickel with ties to Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn from their time with the New Orleans Saints. He had a chip on his shoulder after being spurned by the Philadelphia Eagles after his lone season there. For once, things were looking up for the secondary.

Gardner-Johnson would unfortunately tear his pectoral muscle in Week 2 and did not return until Week 18 and the playoff run. However, by this time, his starting role had been usurped by Ifeatu Melifonwu, while rookie Brian Branch had continued to lock down the nickel role he won in training camp. Gardner-Johnson was not happy with the rotation role he found himself in. Although decent in his return, his performance in the NFC Championship stole the headlines for the wrong reasons. He was seen celebrating at halftime with the Lions out to a sizable lead, but both he and his team fell apart in the second half. Gardner-Johnson had arguably the worst game of his career, including three missed tackles, to end his season on a sour note.

I think Gardner-Johnson showed enough to warrant some positivity regarding this signing, but given how his season ended, it certainly worsens the perspective on the deal.

Grade: C-

Lions sign LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin to one-year, $1.75 million contract

It was difficult for the Lions to let Jalen Reeves-Maybin walk in free agency back in 2022, but the Houston Texans gave him a sizable contract that the Lions were unlikely to match. Thankfully for Detroit, the Texans released him after just one season, allowing the Lions to bring him home just a week later.

Reeves-Maybin was known as a great special teamer, but he truly took it to another level in 2023. He justifiably earned a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod thanks to his role on special teams, from form tackling to fake punts. He also contributed on defense at times, earning himself a ridiculous 88.6 PFF grade, albeit on just 121 total defensive snaps. Though it doesn’t have an impact on his play, he was also elected President of the NFLPA. Not a bad season for Reeves-Maybin.

Grade: A+

Lions trade Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons for fifth-round pick;

Lions trade D’Andre Swift and seventh-round pick to Philadelphia Eagles for fourth-round pick and seventh-round pick

Both of these trades, although involving different returns, achieved the same purpose for the Lions. The Lions were moving on from two draft disappointments with a year left on their rookie deals. Okudah continued his struggles with the Falcons, both in terms of injuries and play. Swift, meanwhile, went on to earn the first Pro Bowl of his career, but it was again a season with inconsistency. 305 of his 1049 rushing yards came in Weeks 2 and 3, and he failed to top 100 yards the rest of the season. The bright spot of his season was health, as he played a career-best 16 games.

Neither player was going to be a long-term option for the Lions as remnants of a past regime, so getting draft capital for them was worthwhile. The Lions still have that fourth-round pick waiting in 2025, while the fifth-round pick was eventually used to trade up for Brian Branch.

Grade: B+

2023 NFL Draft class

Although we are just one year in the 2023 Lions draft class, the early returns are stellar. Jahmyr Gibbs formed a phenomenal tandem with David Montgomery, earning himself a Pro Bowl appearance with an incredibly bright future ahead. Though the learning curve was tough at first for Jack Campbell, he performed very well late into the season and looks the part of their linebacker of the future. Sam LaPorta has already entrenched himself as one of the best tight ends in the league, shattering records in the process. Brian Branch stole the starting nickel spot from veteran C.J. Gardner-Johnson and never looked back, becoming a rare star in the Lions' secondary. Those first four picks are looking mighty impressive.

Even with the jury still out on Hendon Hooker, Brodric Martin, Colby Sorsdal, and Antoine Green, it is clear that the Lions set themselves up nicely with another great Brad Holmes draft class. Plain and simple, the Lions do not make the NFC Championship without it.

Grade: A+

Lions trade conditional seventh-round pick to Jacksonville Jaguars for K Riley Patterson

Riley Patterson was one of Holmes’ first attempts to replace Matt Prater, acquiring him off of the New England Patriots practice squad in November 2021. He finished his rookie season with a 92.9 field goal percentage, but his lone miss illustrated his limitations: anything beyond 50 yards is on the edge of his range. After a middling kicking competition in 2022, Patterson was waived and claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He started for Jacksonville but continued to struggle with distance, so the Lions scooped him back up via trade in 2023.

Patterson was yet again kicking well percentage-wise for the Lions in 2023 (88.2 percent), but the lingering distance concerns and a string of missed extra points caused the Lions to pivot to Michael Badgley. Patterson was picked up by the Cleveland Browns in December. The Lions got short-game accuracy from Patterson, but they knew his biggest problem was not correctable.

The conditions of the trade are still unknown, so whether the Lions will be losing their 2026 seventh-round pick is still unclear. For that reason alone, I bothered with a grade for this deal. Similarly, I did not grade the Denzel Mims trade since both of the draft picks were conditional on him making the 53-man roster, which he did not—the trade was essentially a free trial. You want a grade anyway? Fine, the Mims trade gets a C.

Grade: C

Lions sign QB Teddy Bridgewater to one-year, $3 million contract

After dealing with the likes of Tim Boyle, David Blough, and Nate Sudfeld, the Lions finally acquired a backup quarterback with some pedigree. Bridgewater was signed in mid-August and solidified the backup position without question. It ended up not mattering for the Lions, with Goff playing every game, but signing Bridgewater brought peace of mind in the event of an injury. Looking at the rest of the NFL in 2023, starting quarterbacks were falling like flies—Joe Burrow, Deshaun Watson, Daniel Jones, Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert are just some of the quarterbacks that were sidelined this season. The Lions were not strapped for cash at the time, so it made plenty of sense to bring in Bridgewater.

Grade: B+

Lions acquire WR Donovan Peoples-Jones from Cleveland Browns for sixth-round pick

Donovan Peoples-Jones had 839 receiving yards in 2022 with the Cleveland Browns, but his 2023 season saw his production fall off a cliff. Following the trade for Elijah Moore and drafting Cedric Tillman, the Browns had little room for Peoples-Jones on offense, recording just eight receptions in seven games with the Browns in the final year of his rookie deal.

When the Lions acquired him, there was some hope he could rekindle that 2022 form, but he was yet again an afterthought on offense with Detroit (five catches for 58 yards). In an offense with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, and Jahmyr Gibbs, it was hard for Peoples-Jones to justify being on the field.

The Lions’ plan from the start may have been to re-sign Peoples-Jones in the offseason, but if this is a one-and-done year for him in Detroit, it will be a disappointing one to say the least.

Grade: D

2024—The year ahead

Brad Holmes has already made some moves, and with free agency on the horizon, many more will follow in the coming days. The perception of these previous deals and decisions will change in the following years. These grades are fluid, just a snapshot of a time in Lions’ history.

Upon reflection, I have three takeaways from Holmes’ time with the Lions so far:

He is crushing the NFL Draft Many of his bigger deals have been cursed with unpredictable injuries He has done well with one-year prove-it deals and should not change that mindset

Holmes and his staff have given Detroit Lions fans hope not seen in decades. All of these decisions over the years led to the NFC Championship, and they will hopefully lead to the grand prize down the road. There’s only one logical grade to give Brad Holmes’ time thus far as general manager.

Grade: A+