The negotiating period for free agency is set to begin at Noon ET on Monday, and while most believe the Detroit Lions will be active players at the cornerback position, the latest free agency rumors from ESPN’s Dan Graziano suggest the Lions could make a huge splash at defensive tackle.

Per Graziano, he expects the Lions and Houston Texans to potentially be contending to land Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

“After Chris Jones landed a big deal on Saturday night, Miami’s Christian Wilkins is likely to be a hot name, with contending teams such as the Texans and Lions looking to upgrade at that position,” Graziano wrote on Sunday morning.

With Jones landing a reportedly record-breaking deal this weekend with the Chiefs and Ravens defensive tackle Justin Madubuike re-signing to Baltimore on a four-year, $98 million deal, Wilkins is the best available of the free agent defensive tackle market and is due for an enormous payday.

Wilkins is 28 years old and is coming off a career-high 9.0 sacks last season, where he also produced 61 pressures, the ninth-most among all NFL defensive tackles per PFF. Beyond pass rush, Wilkins also provides dominant run defense, earning a PFF run defense grade of 69 or higher in four straight seasons.

2023: 69.5 run defense grade (17th among DTs)

2022: 78.9 (fourth)

2021: 80.8 (third)

2020: 73.9 (22nd)

The Lions certainly have a need at defensive tackle, with only Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzuruike, Brodric Martin, and Chris Smith under contract for 2024. Of those four, only Martin is under contract beyond this upcoming season.

Wilkins would almost certainly command a contract averaging north of $20 million a year, but Detroit’s defense desperately needs an influx of talent after finishing in the bottom 10 in points allowed for five straight seasons.

If the Lions don’t land Wilkins, there are a few other tantalizing options at defensive tackle. For more information on that, check out our top 11 defensive tackle free agent options article.