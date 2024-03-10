The Detroit Lions and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley reached a new contract agreement ahead of free agency, and the details of the one-year deal are now available, via OverTheCap.com.

In 2023, the Lions were aggressive in landing Moseley, and despite him recovering from an ACL injury, they signed him to a one-year deal worth $5.3 million, with the option to earn another $700,000 in playing time bonuses. Unfortunately, Moseley’s ACL recovery saw a setback and his return to the field was delayed. When he finally did see the field, he was only able to play two snaps before tearing his other ACL, which ended his season.

The two sides agreed on giving it another go in 2024, and as expected, the cost to retain Moseley’s services was significantly lower, and once again, the contract holds per-game roster bonuses.

Let’s break it down.

Contract terms: 1-year, up to $2,875,000 — $1,000,000 guaranteed

Base Salary: $1.125 M

Signing bonus: $1 M

Roster bonus: $44,118 per game (up to $750,000)

2024 Cap Hit: $2,169,118

Savings if released: $1,169,118

Moseley’s base salary and signing bonus were cut in half from his previous contract, while his per-game roster bonus was also reduced by a quarter million dollars from 2023. If Moseley is active in all 17 games in 2024, he can earn up to a $750K bonus, but the Lions only incur a likely-to-be-earned (LTBE) cap hit of $44,118 in 2024 because he only played one game last season. If Moseley does earn any additional game bonuses, the Lions will take on the remaining bonus cap hit in 2025.

Additionally, Moseley had a voided year option from his 2023 contract that carried over to 2024. It’s worth noting that the $1 million is considered a dead money cap hit and is a completely separate contract from this new one.

For a player talented enough to be considered for a starting role pre-injury, this is a very team-friendly deal, with the option for Moseley to earn more money with playing time.