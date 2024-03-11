What would be an acceptable trade for CB Patrick Surtain II?

The Denver Broncos are cleaning house, and the Detroit Lions could be a direct benefit if they play their cards—and trade chips—right.

The Broncos are on the precipice of an overhaul after an underwhelming 8-9 season. The Sean Payton era in Denver got off to a rocky start with a 1-5 record, and despite a mid-season surge, the team fell flat in the final weeks. The most notable move will be the release of quarterback Russell Wilson, scheduled for March 13, the first day of the new league year. Having given up the farm for Wilson in hopes of reaching the Super Bowl, his time with the Broncos has been marked with more downs than ups and costly mistakes.

The Broncos are going for a soft reboot, and that means cutting ties with a few more names. Safety Justin Simmons, a four-time All-Pro including a nod in 2023, was released by the Broncos last week. Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was traded away to the Cleveland Browns, only netting a pair of Day 3 picks for the former first-rounder. There could be more moves on the way, partly due to the massive $85 million dead cap they will incur by releasing Wison.

With the fire sale ongoing, there are thoughts circling that cornerback Patrick Surtain II could be made available for the right price. The former ninth overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft is entering a critical junction in his young career. His rookie deal technically expires after 2024, but the Broncos are likely to pick up his fifth-year option—with a hefty price tag of $19.8 million. The Broncos are also working towards a long-term contract with the young cornerback, but should the price tag become unwieldy for the Broncos, Detroit would be primed to make a trade offer.

The Lions have been in desperate need of a cornerback since the trade of Darius Slay, and Cameron Sutton’s first season as the team’s top corner was inconsistent at best. Surtain would instantly give the Lions a top-tier option to bolster their defense. Given the pending free agent market and the upcoming NFL Draft, this might be Detroit’s best option at getting an elite cornerback for 2024—albeit with a looming contract extension.

What would you feel comfortable giving up for a young, talented cornerback like Surtain?

Today’s Question of the Day is:

What would be an acceptable trade for CB Patrick Surtain II?

My answer: I would be comfortable trading a 2024 first (29th overall) and a 2025 second.

The biggest question about trading for Surtain is his contract situation. If the Broncos manage to sign him to a long-term deal, then a trade is all but off the table. If the two parties are unable to agree on a deal, that’s when the floodgates open, but it would also mean that the team acquiring him would have him under contract for a limited number of years. How does that affect the return?

Although I have garnered a lot of faith in general manager Brad Holmes, I would not want to give up anything more than their 29th-overall selection in 2024 and a 2025 second. Two first-round picks is a hefty price for a player on a short-term deal—either he walks in free agency soon after or he commands an enormous contract. Especially when you consider how well Holmes has done in the draft across multiple rounds, I want to give him as much ammunition as possible.

Surtain is already a proven elite cornerback, so I would be willing to give up a first and a second for his services—the Lions need elite talent. However, when you factor in his contract both current and future, I think this is the extent of my trade offer.

Would you entertain a trade for a cornerback like Surtain? Would his potential contract turn you away from such a deal? Let us know in the comments.