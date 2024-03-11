The negotiating period of free agency is just hours away, with teams allowed to negotiate (through agents) with players set to become unrestricted free agents starting on Monday at Noon ET. At that time, teams are permitted to come to terms with an agreed contract that will only become official when the new league year starts on Wednesday, March 13. We’ll undoubtedly see some reported deals on Monday, and that includes a Detroit Lions team that is likely to be somewhat active in free agency.

When deals are agreed to or officially signed, we’ll notate it in our 2024 Detroit Lions offseason tracker. But there were also be news and rumors along the way. In fact, we’ve already heard the Lions connected to a few players. This post will serve as a collection of those news pieces. We’ll track which players the Lions are interested in and where they eventually end up. We’ll do the same with Lions free agents, if there are multiple teams interested in their services.

In short, we’re going to have all the comprehensive free agency coverage you could possibly need.

One small note: While this is a rumor tracker, we will only be documenting rumors from sources we personally trust.

Here’s a look at all the current Lions free agency news and rumors:

Lions G Graham Glasgow — Re-signing with Lions

Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins

March 10: Per ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Lions are looking to upgrade the DT position and could be in play for Wilkins.

Browns CB Greg Newsome II

Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed

Lions G Jonah Jackson