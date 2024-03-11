The Detroit Lions have made their first (internal) splash of free agency. According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Lions are signing Graham Glasgow to a three-year, $20 million deal.

The move comes as no real surprise. Glasgow was fantastic last season upon his return to Detroit and there was mutual interest in running it back. Though originally signed as depth, Glasgow competed hard at the right guard spot, so that when Halapoulivaati Vaitai suffered a season-ending back injury, the veteran guard stepped in and performed at a high level. Per PFF, Graham’s final grade of 74.9 ranked eighth among all NFL guards.

Glasgow doesn’t just give the Lions a starter at right guard, but he gives them peace of mind at center, as well. With Frank Ragnow constantly fighting through injury, Glasgow offers a wealth of experience at the center position in case of emergency.

With Glasgow now re-signed, focus turns to starting left guard Jonah Jackson, who is set to become a free agent. Jackson represents a much more difficult decision for Detroit, as he’s expected to garner a contract worth upwards of $16 million a year.

But for now, the Lions will return at least four of their five starting offensive linemen in 2024, and that’s a huge deal considering how strong—and important—that unit was last season.

To see which Lions are currently under contract at each position, check out our contract tracker. And to see the status of every Lions free agent and all of Detroit’s roster moves, check out our 2024 Detroit Lions offseason tracker.