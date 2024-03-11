The first agreement of the legal tampering period goes to the Chicago Bears, who have reportedly agreed to a three-year, $24.5 million deal with former Lions running back D’Andre Swift. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that includes $15.3 million guaranteed.

It’s a pretty significant deal for Swift. If the contract average per year terms are accurate, his $8 million per year deal ranks him ninth in the NFL among running backs. You may remember that last year the Lions handed David Montgomery a three-year, $18 million deal with only $11 million guaranteed.

Swift was drafted by the Lions in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. After three injury-filled seasons—and the drafting of Jahmyr Gibbs in 2023—the Lions opted to trade Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a swap of seventh-round picks. In one year with the Eagles, Swift set career highs in rushing yards (1,049) and games started (15). But after a hot start to the year, Swift’s efficiency took a significant drop, which is likely why the Eagles opted not to re-sign him. (Although reports suggest the Eagles were interested in bringing him back.)

The Lions will now see Swift two times a year, provided he stays healthy. Coincidentally, the Lions also have former Bears running back David Montgomery on their roster. So we’ll get dual running back revenge games two weeks a year when the Bears and Lions face off.

