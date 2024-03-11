The Detroit Lions are set to lose their starting left guard. As first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Jonah Jackson is signing a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams. Per Garafolo, Jackson’s deal is worth $51 million ($17M per year) and has $34 million in guarantees.

Jackson was the Lions’ third-round pick in 2020 and was a four-year starter for Detroit. Though he recently struggled to stay healthy and in the lineup, Jackson missed a total of just 10 games over the four-year span. In 2021, Jackson made the Pro Bowl in just his second NFL season.

That said, Jackson is coming off a relatively down year in Detroit. He struggled in pass protection in particular, allowing 27 pressures and 2.0 sacks, per PFF. His overall 61.0 PFF grade ranked him just 34th out of 79 guards in 2023.

With Jackson’s departure, the Lions now have a pretty glaring need at left guard. Previously, the Lions ensured that their right guard position was sealed up, agreeing to a three-year deal with Graham Glasgow.

This offseason, Lions general manager Brad Holmes told the media that the Lions would make sure they address the offensive line position this offseason to keep it a strength.

“That’ll be an area that will not be overlooked,” Holmes said in January. “As good as it has been in the past, just those points that you’ve raised, it’s definitely going to be a point of emphasis still.”

We’ll see what he has up his sleeve for the future at left guard.