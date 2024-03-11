Per tradition, it’s been a quiet start to free agency for the Detroit Lions. As of the time of this publishing, Detroit has only re-signed Graham Glasgow and has yet to add any external pieces. However, a report suggests they’re vying for one of the bigger (literally) free agents out there. Per Josina Anderson, the Lions are one of three teams with “strong interest” in Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader. The other two teams are the Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati.

Reader, listed as 6-foot-3, 335 pounds, has been one of the league’s best nose tackles for several years. He’s posted back-to-back seasons of PFF grades of 82 or higher, and he’s only graded below 70 a single time in his eight-year career (2020 he earned a 69.6 grade). While Reader is known for his run stuffing, he’s also a surprisingly strong force as a pass rusher. He’s tallied at least 30 pressures in each of the last three seasons, per PFF, although he only has 9.5 career sacks.

It’s worth noting Reader’s season did end after the defensive tackle tore his quad in Week 15. The injury did require surgery.

Detroit certainly has a need at defensive tackle, with Benito Jones and Tyson Alualu set to become free agents. Only Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike, Brodric Martin, and Chris Smith are under contract. Among that group, only Martin is signed beyond 2024.

