Lions free agency: Detroit agrees to 1-year deal with Marcus Davenport

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with defensive end Marcus Davenport, as first reported by NFL Network. The deal is for one year, and the contract terms are not out yet.

UPDATE: Per Ian Rapoport, it’s a one-year deal worth $6.5 million with a max value of $10.5 million.

Davenport has a long history with Lions coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who both coached him for several years with the New Orleans Saints. In his five seasons in New Orleans, Davenport tallied 21.5 sacks, with his best season coming in 2021 (9.0 sacks, three forced fumbles in just 11 games). He was the team’s first-round pick (14th overall) in 2018.

However, Davenport has struggled to stay healthy for most of his career. He’s only played more than 13 games in a season once (15 in 2022), and he’s coming off a season-ending high ankle sprain that caused him to miss the 11 games of the Minnesota Vikings’ season.

At 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, Davenport is capable of both rushing the passer and setting the edge in the run game.

He’ll add some depth to Detroit’s defensive end room, which currently includes Aidan Hutchinson, Josh Paschal, John Cominsky, Mathieu Betts, and Mitchell Agude. Both Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris are scheduled to be free agents.

Remember this is not an official signing for the Lions yet. Davenport cannot officially put pen to paper until free agency officially starts on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

To see which Lions are currently under contract at each position, check out our contract tracker. And to see the status of every Lions free agent and all of Detroit’s roster moves, check out our 2024 Detroit Lions offseason tracker.