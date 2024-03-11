The first agreement has happened out in Detroit. The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a one-year deal $6.5 million deal (max value of $10.5 million) with defensive end Marcus Davenport. Davenport is a former first-round pick from the New Orleans Saints who is coming off a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings. This will be Davenport’s third team in his short NFL career so far, and it seems to be a prove-it type of deal from Lions general manager Brad Holmes.

Coming out of college in 2018, Davenport was looked at as one of the top edge rushing options, and some Lions fans were hoping Detroit would land him. Thankfully, the Lions decided to draft center Frank Ragnow in the end, while Davenport went 14th overall to the Saints.

With Davenport being the first player the Lions have agreed to terms with, you now get to get my thoughts on a new player joining the team. How will the move grade out for the team heading into the 2024 season?

How good is Marcus Davenport?

When healthy, Davenport is a helpful contributor on the defensive line. “When healthy” are the key words here. Davenport has had a grueling list of injuries since he arrived in the NFL. Since being in the league since 2018, he has yet to play a full 16/17 game season. The most games Davenport has ever played was 15 back in 2022. Here are the list of injuries Davenport has had since entering the NFL in 2018:

2018: Fractured thumb, missed two months from June to August

2018: Toe sprain, missed three games

2019: Lisfranc fracture, missed final three games

2020: Elbow and toe injuries, missed first four games

2020: Concussion, missed one game

2021: Shoulder injury, missed four games

2021: Shoulder injury, missed two games

2022: Calf injury, missed one game

2023: Ankle injury, missed game

2023: Ankle injury, missed 11 games

Another thing to mention is that Davenport had five offseason surgeries back in 2022, with two being on his shoulder and three on one of his pinkies, which ended up turning into a partial amputation. So, yes, Davenport is constantly hurt and dealing with injuries.

His best season was back in 2021, when Davenport had a career-high 39 tackles, nine sacks, nine tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. That year, he had an 88.8 grade according to PFF. Since then, it’s been a downward trend for Davenport with just 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks in 2022 and 2023 combined.

While only playing in four games last season, Davenport got a 55.4 defensive grade according to PFF, along with a 52.3 run defensive grade, 27.4 tackling grade, and a 60.1 pass rushing grade. The stats and grades don’t jump off the page, but there are flashes of significant potential littered in his career between the ailments.

How does this affect the Lions?

This addition doesn’t mean the Lions are done with help on the defensive line. To me, this seems like a deal that is giving Davenport another chance to play as a rotational player. Davenport can step in and contribute if someone is out with an injury, or perhaps he can be a third down specialist and subpackage player.

Holmes is a big fan of players who have had an injury-riddled past and giving them another chance. This kind of deal gives the Lions an opportunity to have a player who could be a big contributor to the defensive line, or if he isn’t capable of staying on the field, the Lions can let go of him after the 2024 season. It’s a win-win for both sides in the end because if Davenport has a great season, he can either re-sign for more money or go elsewhere and get paid.

Was he worth the price?

While the agreement in the contract is for $10.5 million, the base is for $6.5 million, which is a fair price for someone like Davenport. That said, I am not sure if he was worth the price. I feel like if the deal was for $8 million max it would have been a more friendly deal with a $5 million base. This gives the team a little more wiggle room for a player who has struggled mightily in his career so far to stay healthy.

If Davenport can play and hit his goals, he might be worth the $10.5 million in the end, but worst case scenario he only takes a $6.5 million base which isn’t too horrible if it doesn’t go the way the Lions want it to go.

Final thoughts and grade

Grade: C

Overall, I believe this move is just okay. It gets a C because if this deal doesn’t work out in the end, the Lions spent a little too much to try something like this out. If it does work out, it is a fair price for a year of Davenport’s play. When Davenport can play, he is a helpful contributor on the field. And defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn will know exactly how to use him based on their overlapping careers in New Orleans. I do like how it’s a one-year deal so the team isn’t tied to him long-term.

He helps the defensive line bring another pass rusher to a unit that needs bodies and help all around. Davenport is also still young, as he will be 28 once the season starts in September. He has room to still develop and grow, but he has experience that he can pass down to younger defensive linemen. With him also being younger, if he has a solid season in 2024 and he returns to Detroit, the Lions can pay him for a multi-year deal and not have to worry about age too much.

This move is more of a depth signing for the team as well, don’t expect Davenport to be the starter come Week 1. The Lions will likely still target more help on the defensive in free agency and with the NFL Draft coming up. If this was the team’s move as a starter, I would have graded it worse, but as long as Detroit isn’t done at the position, I don’t see too big of a deal with the agreement.