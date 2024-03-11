 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Buccaneers fans, analysts are saying about Lions’ trade for Carlton Davis

Who are the Detroit Lions getting in CB Carlton Davis? Here’s how Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, writers reacted to the trade.

By Jeremy Reisman
NFL: OCT 15 Lions at Buccaneers Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Detroit Lions finally struck an important deal late on Day 1 of the free agency negotiating period. Aiming to fill their dire need at cornerback, the Lions traded a third-round pick for Buccaneers corner Carlton Davis and a pair of Day 3 draft picks.

Per usual, a move like this will draw significant reactions on both sides of the table. Some are excited for the Lions to received a relatively young cornerback who had a lot of ball production in earlier seasons. Others are understandably concerned about Davis’ injury history and may have a quibble with the draft capital the Lions gave up to acquire him.

But let’s take a closer look at the move through the lens of Buccaneers fans. They’ve gotten to know Davis for the past six seasons, and several fans and analysts who cover the teams had some strong opinions on the move.

Here’s a recap of those reactions, both positive and negative, coming from Florida this Monday evening.

First, here are some fans and writers who will miss Davis:

Others believe this was a pretty savvy move from the Buccaneers, unloading a cornerback who could be pricey going forward while getting some pretty significant draft capital in return.

Here’s a snippet from Bucs Wire:

Davis has been a quality starter for the Bucs when healthy, but has missed 16 games over the past three seasons due to injury. He was set to make $14.5 million this season in the final year of his current contract, and he fills the biggest need for the Lions on defense.

Our good friend Jon Ledyard—who helped us out with the Pride of Detroit newsletter this year and has covered Davis for the past six years—is a little more perplexed by the cornerback’s fit in Detroit.

Here’s a little bonus from last year: Ja’Marr Chase called Davis the best cornerback he’s gone up against.

