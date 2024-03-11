The Detroit Lions finally struck an important deal late on Day 1 of the free agency negotiating period. Aiming to fill their dire need at cornerback, the Lions traded a third-round pick for Buccaneers corner Carlton Davis and a pair of Day 3 draft picks.

Per usual, a move like this will draw significant reactions on both sides of the table. Some are excited for the Lions to received a relatively young cornerback who had a lot of ball production in earlier seasons. Others are understandably concerned about Davis’ injury history and may have a quibble with the draft capital the Lions gave up to acquire him.

But let’s take a closer look at the move through the lens of Buccaneers fans. They’ve gotten to know Davis for the past six seasons, and several fans and analysts who cover the teams had some strong opinions on the move.

Here’s a recap of those reactions, both positive and negative, coming from Florida this Monday evening.

First, here are some fans and writers who will miss Davis:

Wow. I am a huge Carlton Davis fan, but he had an up and down year after a down year last year. Wishing him nothing but the best.

pic.twitter.com/mu72wcyKNj https://t.co/PCkBIgJhy1 — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) March 11, 2024

Make no mistake, losing Carlton Davis hurts, no matter how you spin it.



Getting a 3rd for him, with 1 year left on his deal/& some cap relief, softens the blow a bit. https://t.co/YAn9xNW8mY — Stank Bastard (@StankBastard) March 11, 2024

Thank you @Carlton_Lowkey for your time with the #Bucs, and for the time you spent interacting with @PewterReport and doing interviews with us. You are a class act and leave Tampa Bay a Super Bowl champion and a 3x NFC South champion.



Good luck in Detroit, Gravedigger. pic.twitter.com/9hiJ5x7oLT — PewterReport ‍☠️ (@PewterReport) March 11, 2024

Carlton Davis should always be remembered as an important part of the #Bucs Super Bowl LV winning team.



A great cover corner. Enjoyed interacting with him during media sessions.



Best of luck, @Carlton_Lowkey! https://t.co/W2hHEFUTYm — Matt Matera (@matty4_matera) March 11, 2024

Others believe this was a pretty savvy move from the Buccaneers, unloading a cornerback who could be pricey going forward while getting some pretty significant draft capital in return.

Bucs got the Lions to take on a well-paid corner for one year and got a little less than a third-round pick. If Davis is healthy and plays at 2020 levels (4 INTs) it looks like a steal, but if he isn't, Bucs got out a year early. https://t.co/CIHdi4T6fi — Greg Auman (@gregauman) March 11, 2024

Carlton has one year left on his contract! How did he get 3rd for him? I was thinking Bucs fans should be praying for a 4th. — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 11, 2024

Here’s a snippet from Bucs Wire:

Davis has been a quality starter for the Bucs when healthy, but has missed 16 games over the past three seasons due to injury. He was set to make $14.5 million this season in the final year of his current contract, and he fills the biggest need for the Lions on defense.

Our good friend Jon Ledyard—who helped us out with the Pride of Detroit newsletter this year and has covered Davis for the past six years—is a little more perplexed by the cornerback’s fit in Detroit.

Man, I’m surprised the Lions are the team pulling the trigger. With how much they value tackling and physicality and the way those aspects of Davis’ game have declined of late…interesting fit https://t.co/WuJidkSCqI — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) March 11, 2024

Here’s a little bonus from last year: Ja’Marr Chase called Davis the best cornerback he’s gone up against.

Last November, Ja’Marr Chase called Carlton Davis the BEST defensive back he has ever faced. #Onepride pic.twitter.com/aeA5pnQGB5 — Onepride Nation (@onepridenation) March 11, 2024