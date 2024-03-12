Roster impact of the Lions agreeing to terms with EDGE Marcus Davenport

The Detroit Lions have reportedly agreed to terms with edge rusher Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal, reuniting him with coach Dan Campbell, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and linebacker Alex Anzalone from their time in New Orleans.

Let’s take a look at how he fits in with the Lions’ roster and scheme, as well as how his addition will impact Detroit’s offseason plans.

Roster fit

The Lions have retained their top three edge rushers from last season, but with Romeo Okwara and Charles Harris unrestricted free agents (and Julian Okwara already departed), Detroit was in the market for a reliable fourth veteran to step into the rotation.

When examining the Lions’ snap counts from 2023, Aidan Hutchinson logged over 90% of defensive snaps, while John Cominsky and Josh Paschal each saw a bit more than 50% each on the opposite side. On the surface that doesn’t seem like a lot of snaps left over for a fourth edge rusher, but because the Lions reduce their edge rushers inside in obvious pass rushing situations, there’s a need for a fourth option.

Over the first five weeks of 2023, the Lions leaned on Okwara and Harris for around 50 defensive snaps per game, while Paschal was injured. When Paschal returned, the Lions leaned on their EDGE4 and EDGE5 for around 20-25 combined snaps—save in the playoffs, when Okwara took on a larger role (around 30-35 snaps).

In New Orleans, Davenport averaged around 35 defensive snaps per game over his five seasons. Last season, in Minnesota, Davenport only played 118 snaps due to injury, but in the two games he was healthy he played 45 and 52 snaps.

In Detroit, look for Davenport to fill both Okwara and Harris’ roles and absorb their 20-25 snaps per game, while also offering the team insurance to increase the role as an injury replacement or if their scheme adaptations require it.

Scheme fit

Glenn is constantly shifting his approach to defense, and over his three seasons in Detroit, he has altered his style multiple times changing fronts in the middle of each season. We have seen Glenn deploy 1-gap, 2-gap, gap-and-a-half, concepts from 3-, 4- and 5-man fronts, constantly adapting to the strengths of the players who are performing well. But in order to stay flexible and adaptive, you also need to roster players who can adapt along with Glenn.

While adaptive players are a necessity, there are also a few staples—derived from Glenn’s days in New Orleans—that are required for each position group. For edge rushers who play on every down, they need to be able to set the edge and be able to shift around the front—preferably with the ability to reduce inside on pass rushing downs.

For Davenport, his five seasons with the Saints—three of which crossover with Glenn—will have him very prepared to step right into the Lions’ defensive front.

Davenport has spent most of his career rushing from the right side—which complements the Lions’ preference to play Hutchinson on the left—where he rushes from a standing position. He is capable of rushing with his hand in the dirt, but he attacks much quicker and with more explosive power from a standing position. While he spends most of his time on the outside, we’ve seen him move inside and look very comfortable attacking guards, even producing one of his sacks in 2024 from this spot.

Offseason impact

The Lions should feel comfortable with their main four edge players (Hutchinson, Cominsky, Paschal, and Davenport). With James Houston (who is an ERFA) also expected to be back, they have a nice base of players.

The biggest concerns for the group will be injuries and expiring contracts. Davenport has missed multiple games due to injury in each season he has played, and Paschal has missed five games in each of the past two seasons. Additionally, Davenport’s deal is only for one year and Cominsky is in the final year of his contract, indicating there is also a long-term need at the position the Lions need to consider.

Therefore, with these concerns looming, the Lions would be wise to consider adding more depth in free agency or the NFL Draft. Because the Lions operate with a “best player available” draft philosophy, it’s possible the Lions could draft an edge player early. But by adding Davenport to the roster, it gives Detroit the flexibility that they won’t feel pressed to reach for a player and can play the board looking for value.