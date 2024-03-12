The new league year hasn’t begun yet for the NFL, but we all know it’s begun. The tampering period doesn’t even bother to try to be subtle at this point. It’s go time. Time to football transact.

On this episode of the Pride of Detroit PODcast, we’re talking trades, signings and more. Nothing is official official until the new league year, but Marcus Davenport will be a member of the Detroit Lions; and it is official-ish that the Lions will be giving up a third round pick for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis and some lesser picks with the package. It’s all very exciting, and we discuss it, break down what both bring to the team and what it means for the Lions defensive identity.

Plus, we also discuss the re-signing of Graham Glasgow and the departure of Jonah Jackson, what it means for the offensive line and where the Lions go from here in free agency and the draft. We’ll be doing several of these podcasts through the weeks to come as the Lions make signings and deals, so be sure you’re subscribed.

