VIDEO: Watch career highlights of new Lions CB Carlton Davis III

Check out some highlights of the Detroit Lions’ newest cornerback Carlton Davis III.

By Morgan Cannon
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions kicked off free agency with a trade, acquiring cornerback Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Davis, along with a sixth-round pick in both the 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts, were traded in exchange for the latter of the Lions’ two third-round picks (92nd overall, with the earlier pick coming from the T.J. Hockenson trade in 2022).

Let’s get into some of Davis’ highlights since entering the league in 2018 by starting with these breakdowns by Steven Cheah. The first is a more recent cut-up of Davis working against Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, with the latter being from the 2020 season.

Here is another cut-up from one of my favorite content creators on Youtube, All 22 Films. They also has an entire video premiering today at 12:15 p.m. ET, if you are looking for a longer-form film breakdown of Davis.

The first rep of part one of these cut-ups against Lions’ speedster Jameson Williams was really impressive.

Next, we have a video of Davis matching up with wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the Buffalo Bills.

A quick clip of Davis mic’d up against the New Orleans Saints-

Carlton Davis clips over some Gunna? Don’t mind if I do.

Lastly, we have a compilation of big plays over the years. Whether it’s a pass breakup or a turnover, the ball certainly seems to find Davis’ hands more often than not.

(Note, the NFL has blocked the linked video from embedding)

