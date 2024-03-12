Report: Detroit Lions signing former Raiders CB Amik Robertson

The Detroit Lions continue to work to fill out their cornerback room. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions are signing former Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson to a two-year deal worth $9.25 million. Jeremy Fowler is reporting the deal includes $4.5 million guaranteed.

Robertson, 25, was the Raiders’ fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. In four seasons with Las Vegas, Robertson started a total of 21 games—19 of which came in the past two years. Last season was his first as a regular starter, and it was also his most productive. He played in all 17 games (started 12), tallied 50 tackles, six passes defended, two interceptions, a sack, and a forced fumble. Per PFF, he allowed 40 catches on 64 targets for 445 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and an 85.7 passer rating.

While the Lions have a couple of big, physical corners in Cameron Sutton and recently-added Carlton Davis, Robertson is the opposite: a small, speedy defender. He reportedly ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at his virtual pro day.

At 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, Robertson has inside/outside versatility, but mostly played outside corner for the Raiders.

: #Saints CB Paulson Adebo has the lowest passer rating allowed by a CB in the entire #NFL entering week 10



Here’s the full list, via @thepick6com



2: Daron Bland: 37.0

3: Amik Robertson: 40.6

4: Martin Emerson: 41.7

5: Denzel Ward: 53.4

6: Jaylon Johnson: 53.6… pic.twitter.com/pu1HvRcuk4 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 9, 2023

Robertson now joins a cornerback room that has been completely revamped for the second straight offseason. Currently signed on for the 2024 season includes Robertson, Davis, Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, Brian Branch, Steven Gilmore, and Craig James.

At this point, Kindle Vildor, Will Harris, Jerry Jacobs, Khalil Dorsey and Chase Lucas are all expected to hit free agency.

To catch up on all of the Lions’ free agency moves, head to our 2024 Detroit Lions offseason tracker.