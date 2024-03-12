It’s a new day and the Detroit Lions have come to an agreement with another player. Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions have agreed to terms with cornerback Amik Robertson. The deal is a two-year deal for $9.25 million that maxes out to $10.75 million with incentives.

Monday, the Lions agree to a trade for cornerback Carlton Davis III from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it seems that Lions general manager Brad Holmes isn’t done trying to fix the secondary just yet. This move helps the secondary get more depth and versatility as Robertson can play outside or inside at the cornerback spot. With the versatility, Robertson seems to be taking over the role that former Lions cornerback Will Harris had where he could be put in where needed if someone went down.

Check out my thoughts on the Robertson agreement, how it affects the Lions, and what grade I give the addition to the team.

How good is Amik Robertson?

Robertson is an above average cornerback, but he isn’t going to blow you away with his skillset. At 5-foot-9 he is a smaller sized cornerback, but he plays like a bigger sized corner. He isn’t afraid to get physical and battle with the opposing wide receiver. He was a fourth-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft.

While the first two years of his career started out rough—playing in just 18 games with only two starts—in 2022 he saw his role expand and that is when Robertson started to have an impact on the field. The past two seasons for Robertson have been an improvement for him, playing in all 34 games, getting 19 starts. With the increased playing time, Robertson was able to showcase his skills, getting a combined 88 tackles, 15 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery that was returned 68 yards for a touchdown.

Last year, Robertson ranked 73rd (of 133) in PFF defensive grade for cornerbacks with at least 20% of snaps played, getting a 63.4 grade, and he was ranked 66th in coverage with a grade of 65.8. When it came to coverage, Robertson did better in zone coverage than man, as in zone he allowed 26 catches for 260 yards, holding quarterbacks to a 72.6 rating. When lined up in man coverage, things got difficult for him, only allowing 10 catches for 166 yards, and getting two pass deflections, but allowing two touchdowns and quarterback rating of 117.4.

Since Robertson can play at the slot as well, I took a closer look at his stats there. Overall, he was average there. While he only had 63 snaps at the slot position, he allowed eight catches for 85 yards and a touchdown, allowing a quarterback rating of 98.8.

How does this affect the Lions?

As I mentioned earlier, Robertson takes over the role held by Will Harris as someone that can fit in a pinch to take over an outside or inside cornerback spot. Robertson isn’t a game-changer in the secondary but he is a helpful depth piece that this team needed more of. At best, he can be the team’s CB3 on the outside or their backup nickel behind Brian Branch.

The move addresses the need for more help at cornerback, as it will be back-to-back seasons where Holmes attacked the position aggressively. This move isn’t one that cornerback Cameron Sutton should be worried about. It’s a move that gives the team cushion that if someone goes down, Robertson can fill in. He also is a bit of a talker on the field, something the team would be lacking if they can’t bring back safety C.J. Gardner Johnson.

I believe that this move, along with the Davis trade yesterday, pushes the need for the team to draft a cornerback early down. There are now more urgent needs that can addressed earlier, with cornerback taking a backseat until Day 2 or 3. That rookie would be in the mix with Moseley and Robertson for some playing time and wouldn’t be rushed to be on the field as soon as possible.

Was he worth the price?

The reported deal of $9.25 for two years is a fair deal for a depth cornerback. It’s also not like Robertson is buried deep on the depth chart—particularly with only $4.5 million guaranteed. If Robertson reaches the max value of his contract ($10.75 million) that likely means they got fantastic value and production for less than $6 million a year—a bargain at the position..

The trade for Davis on Monday showed the team wasn’t likely to go after another starting level cornerback in free agency, so the moves they make now will be for depth purposes. If Robertson comes out and has the best two seasons he has ever had, Holmes will be looked at as a genius for snagging someone like him at the rate he asked for.

Final thoughts and grade

Grade: B-

Overall, it’s a net positive move for the team. It helps strengthen the weakest part of the team, and it gives them more flexibility to address other needs in free agency and the draft. A two-year deal is an excellent length to have some stability for more than a stop-gap while also not committing long-term.

With his move, the Lions have their top five (six if you include the slot) cornerback spots figured out, and it opens the door for a rookie to step in and join the team and slowly make his way up the depth chart and take his time to develop.

Robertson, though, will be a helpful cornerback who I think can make a play or two when the Lions need something. And if the injury bug hits, they should be relatively comfortable with Robertson filling in both the outside and nickel corner positions.