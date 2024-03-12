Report: OL Dan Skipper re-signing with the Detroit Lions on 1-year deal

Let’s hear your best “reporting as eligible” jokes in the comment section because according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions are re-signing Dan Skipper to a one-year deal. Terms were not made immediately available. Last year, Skipper was with the Lions on a one-year, $1.01 million contract.

Skipper has been on and off the Lions roster since coming into the league as an undrafted player in 2017. He appeared in one game for the Lions in 2017, three in 2019, five in 2020, one in 2021, 16 in 2022, and 11 last year. Over the course of that time, he has started six games.

But over the last two seasons, he has played his biggest role on the team—both serving as the team’s primary backup tackle and as the jumbo tight end in six offensive linemen packages. Last year, he even caught a pass for 4 yards in the regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

Overall, Skipper has proven to be a valuable sixth offensive lineman on the field, a strong locker room presence, a passionate player, and a capable backup at tackle.

That said, the Lions would be wise to continue to look for potential offensive tackle depth behind starters Taylor Decker and Penei Sewell. The only other tackle currently under contract is Connor Galvin. So don’t be surprised to see the Lions make another offensive tackle investment either in free agency or the draft this year.

