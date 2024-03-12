The Detroit Lions will not be bringing back C.J. Gardner-Johnson for a second year. As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gardner-Johnson is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year deal worth “up to” $33 million.

While we don’t know the important specifics of the deal yet (like base value or guaranteed money), that appears to be a significant raise for Gardner-Johnson, who signed a one-year, $6.5 million deal with the Lions last offseason. After Gardner-Johnson missed most of the 2023 season in Detroit with a pectoral injury, it’s a bit surprising to see him get the long-term deal he was seeking last offseason, but it speaks to the player’s potential.

The big contract may work in the Lions’ favor, as it could return Detroit a compensatory pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, that depends on the structure of the deal, how much Gardner-Johnson plays, and how many more additions the Lions make in free agency.

Gardner-Johnson added some attitude and veteran savvy to Detroit’s secondary, but the aforementioned pectoral injury limited him to just three regular season games and three playoff games played.

When he returned to the lineup late in the season, he found his starting role had been usurped by the developing Ifeatu Melifonwu. As a result, Gardner-Johnson was part of a safety rotation, a development he wasn’t particularly happy with.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m selfish or an (expletive), but I ain’t get back early to be in a rotation,” he said “But I’m doing what I need to do as a team player to get my body going per se. But I’ve been ready for almost months.”

So it’s not that surprising that Detroit opted to move on this offseason. It’s even less surprising when seeing the initial terms of Gardner-Johnson’s deal.

That said, the Lions do have some work to do at the safety position. While starters Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph are under contract, the only other safety currently signed for the 2024 season is Brandon Joseph. Earlier this offseason, the Lions cut Tracy Walker in a cap-saving move.