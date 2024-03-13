 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Highlights of new Lions free agent EDGE Marcus Davenport

Check out some highlights of the Detroit Lions’ newest edge rusher Marcus Davenport.

By Morgan Cannon
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Once the 2023 season ended, there were a couple of things that most Detroit Lions fans wanted before the new season got underway in 2024. Among them was the desire to add pass rushers to assist defensive end Aidan Hutchinson in getting after opposing quarterbacks.

And while it isn’t the marquee name that some fans were clamoring for, when healthy, new Lions’ edge rusher Marcus Davenport can be a difference-maker along the defensive front.

Davenport has played in 67 career games since being drafted 14th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. In that time, he has amassed 23.5 sacks, 64 quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles, and 27 tackles for loss, according to Pro Football Reference.

Let’s get into some of Davenport’s splash plays and highlights from his first five years as a pro, starting with our friend Brett Whitefield’s take on the signing.

Next up, we have several highlight compilations from YouTube.

If you want to go even further back, here are a few videos from earlier in Davenport’s young career. First up we have a highlight reel from his time at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

And lastly here is an interview from the Players Tribune where Davenport sits down with Hall of Famer Michael Strahan during his rookie season with the New Orleans Saints.

