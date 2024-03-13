The Detroit Lions have brought in two new cornerbacks thus far in the 2024 league year. It started with a trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis, followed by a two-year deal with free agent corner Amik Robertson, formerly of the Raiders.

Both players will compete for a starting job come September, jockeying with 2023 starter Cameron Sutton and returning defender Emmanuel Moseley. Detroit could always add another corner in the NFL Draft, but any rookie cornerbacks will probably have a learning curve.

Question of the day: Which new Lions cornerback are you more excited about?

My answer: To be honest, I’m more excited about Robertson than I am about Davis.

Both are really enticing additions to Detroit’s defense, but I see a lot of upside with Amik Robertson. He’s a budding young corner who showed a tremendous amount of physicality and upside in Las Vegas. In Detroit, he’ll likely challenge for CB2 from the outset. That’s a really good progression for him to continue growing with tremendous safety talent around him, and the Lions likely won’t ask too much of him.

On the flipside, I’m excited about Davis, but I’m not entirely sure it’s going to be a smooth transition. Davis was formidable in Tampa, but hasn’t always handled CB1 responsibilities, and even then had his fair share of ups and downs. Slotting him in as CB1 in Detroit means asking him to do more than what he did for most his career in Tampa, and with that there will inevitably be growing pains.

Don’t get me wrong, both of these guys are a huge upgrade on what the Lions have to offer right now in terms of cornerbacks. However, it wouldn’t surprise me to see Robertson have a much smoother transition to his tenure as a Lion than Davis. On top of that, the Lions get Robertson at a third of the price, and that just feels a lot more of a pickup that has diamond-in-the-rough potential to me.

Which new Lions cornerback are you more excited about? Vote below and let us know your thoughts.