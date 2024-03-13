Report: Detroit Lions to host top DT free agent for visit

The Detroit Lions have yet to make a big splash in free agency, but they’re at least interested in one of the top remaining defenders on the market. As first reported by Malik Wright, the Lions are set to host former Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader on a visit on Thursday.

The Lions have been connected to Reader since the opening of the negotiating period of free agency, and for good reason. Reader is a dominant interior defender who has been extremely reliable against the run but also provides a fair amount of disruption in the passing game. Though he only has 9.5 career sacks through eight seasons, he’s produced at least 32 pressures in four of the last five seasons, per PFF.

The likely reason why the Lions are keen on bringing in Reader for a visit—rather than just signing him—is for a medical check. The defender missed the final three games of the 2023 season after tearing his quadricep in Week 15.

“I feel like I’ve got a lot of good ball left in me,” Reader said in January. “I mean, I feel like this was one of my better years, and I don’t really want to end it that way. I’ve got a lot left in me, so just rehab it and get back.”

The injury required surgery, so it makes sense that if the Lions want to invest big in Reader, they’ll need to know where he’s at in terms of his overall health and recovery. Back in 2020, Reader tore his other quad early in the season and proceeded to have one of his most productive years in 2021.

Reader is expected to get a pretty significant payday this offseason, with PFF projecting a three-year, $45.75 million deal for the 29-year-old nose tackle. However, it remains to be seen if this injury could impact his overall value.

We’ll continue to monitor this situation. You can always find the latest Lions free agency news and rumors by heading to our 2024 tracker.