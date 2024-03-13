Amik Robertson’s contract details show low-risk signing by Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have been modest in the first two days of free agent negotiating, with a clear focus on making the defense better. Their latest reported move is the signing of former Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson.

Robertson is just 25 years old and his career seemed to be budding in Las Vegas. His coach, teammates, and fans almost universally had great things to say about the cornerback, and Raiders nation certainly doesn’t seem too happy he’s headed for Detroit.

A borderline full-time starter, Robertson brings depth and potential to a cornerback position that has lacked both in Detroit. Even better yet, the contract is extremely modest. Originally reported as a two-year deal worth $9.25 million—and upwards of $10.5 million, the functionality of the deal really serves more like a one-year deal with an opportunity for a significant raise in 2025.

Here’s a breakdown of the Robertson’s contract, as offered by Over The Cap.

Amik Robertson: Two years, $9.25 million, $4.5 million guaranteed, $3.3 million signing bonus

2024:

$1.2 million base salary (guaranteed)

$1.65 million prorated signing bonus

$2.85 million cap hit

$4.5 million in dead cap if cut

2025:

$4.2 million base salary

$1.65 million prorated signing bonus

$500,000 roster bonus

$50,000 workout bonus

$6.4 million cap hit

$1.65 million in dead cap if cut ($4.75M savings)

Robertson’s cap hit this year will be at just $2.85 million, a more than reasonable amount for a player who will likely start training camp as CB3 or CB4. That currently ranks 53rd among all NFL cornerbacks, just a tad more than Emmanuel Moseley ($2.17M). There’s enough guaranteed money in his contract—including his entire 2024 salary—that you can pretty much guarantee that Robertson will be on the roster this season.

But it’s a different story for 2025. There are no guarantees in new money for the second year of his deal. Additionally, his salary jumps a full $3 million next year. That means Robertson is going to have to truly earn the second year of that contract, or Detroit will likely get out of it with only $1.65 million in dead cap. If the Lions take that route, this deal would amount to a one-year contract for $4.5 million spread out over two years.

Essentially, this contract is structured very similarly to what they gave John Cominsky last year. After a down year for Cominsky, the Lions asked him to take a pay cut this year to drop his overall salary in Year 2 of that deal, and the Lions could theoretically do the same thing with Robertson’s contract if he doesn’t live up to expectations.

Regardless of what happens, the Lions will have Robertson at an extremely affordable cap hit in Year 1, and the young cornerback has a great opportunity to earn himself a serious payday in 2025.