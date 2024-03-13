Updated Detroit Lions 2024 draft picks after Carlton Davis trade

With the Detroit Lions’ trade for cornerback Carlton Davis now official, the team’s 2024 NFL Draft picks have been updated. Here is a reminder of the complete trade terms between the Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Lions get:

CB Carlton Davis

Buccaneers sixth-round pick (201 overall)

Buccaneers 2025 sixth-round pick

Buccaneers get:

Lions third-round pick (92 overall)

The official trade clarifies two specific items of the trade. It was originally reported that the Lions gave up the latter of the two third-round picks, and that turned out to be accurate. Detroit will keep the 73rd overall pick that they received from the T.J. Hockenson trade, but the 92nd overall pick now belongs to the Buccaneers.

What was not made clear in the original report was whether the Lions were getting the higher (201) or lower (220) sixth-round pick from the Buccaneers. Per the Buccaneers, the pick the Lions are receiving is 201. So it’s another slight edge of the trade that works in the Lions’ favor.

In total, the Lions still have seven draft picks. Here’s a look at the specifics of each:

Round 1, Pick 29 (29th overall)

Round 2, Pick 29 (61st overall)

Round 3, Pick 9 (73rd overall) from Vikings

Round 5, Pick 29 (164th overall)

Round 6, Pick 25 (201st overall) from Buccaneers

Round 6, Pick 29 (205th overall)

Round 7, Pick 29 (249th overall)

Note: These numbers are slightly adjusted from our original story on the Lions’ draft picks because the NFL adjusted an error in compensatory picks earlier this week.