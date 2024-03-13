New Detroit Lions cornerback Carlton Davis certainly isn’t lacking any confidence. In his introductory press conference minutes after the Lions’ trade for him became official, Davis strongly declared that Detroit’s CB1 had arrived.

“You about to get a lockdown corner,” Davis said. “You about to have one side just, like, unavailable. That’s what I do. I’m here to take the No. 1 receiver on these teams. I’m here to deny the ball, I’m here to take the ball away.”

It’s a bold statement from Davis, but it’s not completely unfounded. Earlier in his career, Davis was considered one of the best, young cornerbacks in the league. Former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians called him a top-10 cornerback back in 2020. A year later, Arians called him one of the top corners in the league. Even as recently as last November, Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase called Davis the best corner he’s ever gone up against.

That said, Davis’ career has hit a bit of a snag lately. Health has been a problem, with Davis missing 16 games in the past three seasons combined. Additionally, his game has taken a noticeable dip in recent years. Per PFF, over the last two seasons, Davis has allowed 109 receptions for 1,477 yards, nine touchdowns, three interceptions, and a collective passer rating of 93.9.

But Davis isn’t hearing that. He believes the tape doesn’t lie.

“I’ve done it, taken guys out of the game before. Check the film,” Davis said. “Turn on the Tampa Bay film. Turn on me against top receivers and see their stats when I’m on them. Not when they’re in zone. Not when they’re in the slot running away from me. Not when I’m in zone. When I’m man-on-man, press. Turn on that film, and then let me know what you think.”

Another piece of evidence working in his favor? His role in Tampa over the past two seasons. While earlier in his career, he would occasionally follow receivers all over the field, the Buccaneers have recently kept him on the left side of the defense. Why?

“The left side is typically where they throw the ball at mostly,” Davis explained. “It’s a lot of right-handed quarterbacks. If you flip it, that’s the left side of the defense. Typically you send your best corner to the left side.”

Whether Davis becomes the team’s No. 1 corner or not remains to be seen, but it’s certainly something they needed last year. Opposing No. 1 receivers absolutely killed them last year, particularly at the end of the season. Here’s a look at the WR1s against Detroit in the final six games of the season, including playoffs:

Justin Jefferson: 6 catches, 141 yards, 1 TD

CeeDee Lamb: 13 catches, 227 yards, 1 TD

Justin Jefferson: 12 catches, 192 yards, 1 TD

Puka Nacua: 9 catches, 181 yards, 1 TD

Mike Evans: 8 catches, 147 yards, 1 TD

Deebo Samuel: 8 catches, 89 yards

If Davis can live up to his own hype, the Lions may have just fixed their biggest weakness of all last season.