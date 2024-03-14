The Detroit Lions have tendered edge defender James Houston to a minimum salary, one-year exclusive rights free agent deal, per the NFL. Because Houston has fewer than three accrued seasons and was on an expiring contract, the Lions could tenderer him to a one-year, $915,000 contract, and Houston’s only options would be to sign the deal or sit out the 2024 season. That’s what Detroit did, and now it will be on Houston to take the deal or sit out the season.

Houston was a revelation in his rookie season. A sixth-round pick in 2022, Houston didn’t make the original roster, but was signed to the practice squad. After proving in practice that Detroit could not justify keeping him off the gameday roster, the Lions gave him a shot in the back half of the 2022 season, and Houston did not disappoint. In just seven game appearances, Houston tallied 8.0 sacks and a forced fumble.

The next season wasn’t nearly as productive for Houston, In Week 2, he suffered an ankle fracture on a special teams play, and did not return until the playoffs. In three game appearances, he only managed a single tackle.

However, entering 2024 with a full bill of health, Houston has the opportunity to recapture some of his pass rushing acumen—along with building out his game beyond that. Detroit will almost certainly be looking to fill out their defensive end room with more competition, as Julian Okwara has already left for free agency, while Charles Harris and Romeo Okwara are also facing free agency starting on Wednesday.

In addition to Houston, the Lions have also tendered guard Kayode Awosika to his ERFA deal (worth $985,000). Awosika has been a reliable depth option for the Lions at guard over the past two seasons, starting five regular season games and the NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I think that (Ka)yode is super solid,” Graham Glasgow said on Wednesday. “I think that when you watch him play, he’s not really like deficient in any area. I feel like that’s a good attribute to have in regards to o-line play. If you’re do one thing really, really good, if the other thing is not very good, then I feel like people are going to be pretty upset with you.”

With the Lions re-signing Glasgow to a three-year deal earlier on Monday, Detroit continues to retain most of their offensive line. However, there remains a Jonah Jackson-sized hole at left guard after he reached a three-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

Also, as previously reported, running backs Craig Reynolds, Zonovan Knight, and tight end Shane Zylstra all also received their tenders and are expected back. Zylstra and Knight have already signed their tenders.

That leaves just one ERFA who did not get tendered: cornerback Chase Lucas. This, too, was previously reported, and because he did not get his tender, he is now an unrestricted free agent. Interestingly enough, NFL insider Aaron Wilson is reporting that Lucas has a healthy free agent market with the Raiders, Browns, Giants, and... Lions interested in signing him.

Why would Detroit have interest in signing him if they didn’t just offer him an ERFA tender that would have essentially guaranteed his return to Detroit at a minimum cost? It’s a great question and a curious situation. The only reasonable explanation would be that the Lions agreed to let him test the open market.