VIDEO: Highlights of new Lions free agent CB Amik Robertson

We’ve all heard it before. Players carrying themselves a certain way that makes them seem like they are bigger than their stature suggests. That is certainly the case with the Detroit Lions’ newest free agent addition, cornerback Amik Robertson.

Born in the small town of Thiboeaux, Louisiana, Robertson attended Louisiana Tech and was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Since arriving in Las Vegas, his workload and production have gradually improved each season.

And despite only being listed at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, Robertson has plenty of positional versatility to offer the Lions having spent time both in the slot, and as an outside cornerback.

Let’s get into some highlights and clips from Robertson’s first four years in the league, starting with this impressive rep against wide receiver Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers.

Amik Robertson vs Christian Watson



Bro has hops @Lions secondary is beefing up pic.twitter.com/Ptxkf3vJBU — GibbsMuse (@gibbsmuse) March 12, 2024

Also, can we please get Dan Miller to call Robertson “El Lobo?” That would be amazing.

Next up we have a couple clips of Robertson mic’d up against the Kansas City Chiefs. Looks like we may have our new trash-talker in the secondary.

AMIK ROBERTSON IS A BRAD HOLMES COOKING, LIONS GETTING BETTER EVERYDAY #ALLGRIT pic.twitter.com/3yQigOssW0 — ًًً (@GibbsWrld) March 12, 2024

When Amik Robertson put Rashee Rice in a coffin ⚰️



“Too Small Man”



Do you believe Robertson is a good depth piece for the Detroit Lions CB room? #OnePride pic.twitter.com/gD1jsLH51i — Crunch Time with Jeff Iafrate & Booner (@officialctpod) March 12, 2024

How about some highlights of Robertson over a Detroit-type beat?

Amik Robertson is a cornerback that will help the Lions a lot.



LETS GET IT



pic.twitter.com/e0ojGIQASZ — Grace (@gracesporttakes) March 12, 2024

Two words—ball skills.

Aaron Glenn is gonna love Amik Robertson. 101% effort type pic.twitter.com/Ev5ob610py — sparta (@PrimeTimeDET) March 12, 2024

Closing speed and working through the receiver’s hands? Check and check.

#Lions new corner Amik Robertson on 4th down lol pic.twitter.com/vLxl03UwDc — (@GibbsForSix) March 12, 2024

And here is the full version of Robertson mic’d up against the Chiefs.

Be sure to check out this amazing fumble recovery for a touchdown as well.

And here are a few more highlight videos spanning the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

