VIDEO: Highlights of new Lions free agent CB Amik Robertson

Check out some highlights of the Detroit Lions’ newest cornerback Amik Robertson.

By Morgan Cannon
/ new
NFL: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve all heard it before. Players carrying themselves a certain way that makes them seem like they are bigger than their stature suggests. That is certainly the case with the Detroit Lions’ newest free agent addition, cornerback Amik Robertson.

Born in the small town of Thiboeaux, Louisiana, Robertson attended Louisiana Tech and was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Las Vegas Raiders. Since arriving in Las Vegas, his workload and production have gradually improved each season.

And despite only being listed at 5-foot-9, 183 pounds, Robertson has plenty of positional versatility to offer the Lions having spent time both in the slot, and as an outside cornerback.

Let’s get into some highlights and clips from Robertson’s first four years in the league, starting with this impressive rep against wide receiver Christian Watson of the Green Bay Packers.

Also, can we please get Dan Miller to call Robertson “El Lobo?” That would be amazing.

Next up we have a couple clips of Robertson mic’d up against the Kansas City Chiefs. Looks like we may have our new trash-talker in the secondary.

How about some highlights of Robertson over a Detroit-type beat?

Two words—ball skills.

Closing speed and working through the receiver’s hands? Check and check.

And here is the full version of Robertson mic’d up against the Chiefs.

Be sure to check out this amazing fumble recovery for a touchdown as well.

And here are a few more highlight videos spanning the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

(Link to below video)

